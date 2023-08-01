SUNDERLAND — Lucy the Great Dane is still alive, and that's not going to change anytime soon.
The dog, who belongs to Charles Parent of Whitingham, was ordered to be euthanized by the Sunderland Select Board in June after it heard testimony that the dog had bitten two other dogs in Sunderland, with fatal injuries resulting from the second bite.
But the board never sent the letter, and the matter officially remains under review.
As interim board chair Richard "Dixie" Zens explained, there were multiple complications with the board's June 26 decision – starting with the lack of formal notice.
While testimony regarding Lucy's actions while visiting the home of Sunderland resident Wayne Godfrey was conducted as if it were a vicious dog hearing – by law a quasi-judicial hearing with the Select Board taking testimony and questioning witnesses – it took place during the public comment period. Furthermore, the hearing had not been warned as part of the board's agenda for that meeting, Zens explained.
When the error was recognized, the board realized it could not pass judgment on Lucy.
"In hindsight, we thought it was not proper," Zens said Tuesday. "It should have been warned... It was during public comment and we shouldn't have made a decision without warning it and having it on the agenda. So we did not send the letter to Mr. Parent."
That wasn't all.
Zens said there are also questions about whether the Sunderland Select Board has the authority to order euthanizing of a dog that does not live within the town. During the meeting, the board understood from Whitingham Animal Control Officer Dan Hollister that it had that authority; on further review, the board is uncertain it may do so, Zens said.
With that in mind, Zens said board member Bruce Mattison will attend an upcoming forum hosted by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns on recent changes to state law, and those changes include animal control policies.
Parent, reached Tuesday, declined comment.
In the meantime, Zens said the board has been in contact with Parent, asking that he not bring Lucy back to Sunderland. According to Zens, Parent has agreed to that request, and added that he was building a kennel for the dog.
Godfrey, who serves as Sunderland’s first constable, said Lucy seriously injured his Chihuahua, Bear, on Feb. 1, when Parent was visiting his home. Those injuries required two surgeries and significant expense, Godfrey said.
On the second occasion, on May 26, Godfrey and Parent were sitting on Godfrey’s porch watching Lucy and her puppy, Sadie, play with Godfrey’s German shepherd, Kronos. Godfrey said at the time he believed it would be okay for Sophie – Godfrey’s other dog – to come out and play.
Lucy, who weighs 110 pounds, bit and shook the much smaller dog. Godfrey rushed the dog to the veterinarian, but the injuries were not survivable.
A few days later, Godfrey said Parent told him Lucy had been attacked by a chihuahua when she was a puppy, and had post-traumatic stress that caused her to be aggressive with small dogs.