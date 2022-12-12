20220421-COURT-01 (1).jpg

Valerie Takvorian, 82, of Sunderland, will have to appear on court after she allegedly failed to stop during two attempted traffic stops late last week by Vermont State Police.

 Vermont News & Media file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — An 82-year-old Sunderland woman didn't want to stop for police Friday on Route 7, not once, but twice, according to the Vermont State Police.

State police said that 5:25 p.m. on Route 7 in Bennington, troopers saw an officer from the Bennington Police Department trying to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by octogenarian Valerie Takvorian after she failed to move over for the Bennington officer’s cruiser, which is a civil driving offense.

Troopers then tried to stop Takvorian on two separate occasions with their blue lights and sirens. Her vehicle slowly came to a stop on the first attempt but continued northbound on Route 7 before a trooper speak with her.

On the second attempt of a traffic stop, Takvorian came to a brief stop but again pulled away.

Instead of giving chase, the troopers determined where the registered owner of the vehicle lived and proceeded to Takvorian's Sunderland address. There, they placed Takvorian under arrest on a charge of eluding a police officer.

She was taken to the Shaftsbury barracks for processing, where she was ultimately released with a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Jan. 23. She also was issued a civil citation for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle, which carries five points on insurance and a penalty of $335.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.