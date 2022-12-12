BENNINGTON — An 82-year-old Sunderland woman didn't want to stop for police Friday on Route 7, not once, but twice, according to the Vermont State Police.
State police said that 5:25 p.m. on Route 7 in Bennington, troopers saw an officer from the Bennington Police Department trying to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by octogenarian Valerie Takvorian after she failed to move over for the Bennington officer’s cruiser, which is a civil driving offense.
Troopers then tried to stop Takvorian on two separate occasions with their blue lights and sirens. Her vehicle slowly came to a stop on the first attempt but continued northbound on Route 7 before a trooper speak with her.
On the second attempt of a traffic stop, Takvorian came to a brief stop but again pulled away.
Instead of giving chase, the troopers determined where the registered owner of the vehicle lived and proceeded to Takvorian's Sunderland address. There, they placed Takvorian under arrest on a charge of eluding a police officer.
She was taken to the Shaftsbury barracks for processing, where she was ultimately released with a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Jan. 23. She also was issued a civil citation for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle, which carries five points on insurance and a penalty of $335.