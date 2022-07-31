Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

DOVER — Several events were held on Saturday during the 13th annual week-long Deerfield Valley Blueberry Festival, which continues through Aug. 7. A street fair kicked off the fest, followed by blueberry themed events and picking all week at Boyd Family Farm in Wilmington. The full schedule is available at vermontblueberryfestival.com.

