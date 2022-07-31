Owen Berry, 3, from West Dover, sits in one of the three East Dover fire trucks that was made available to the public on Saturday, July 30, 2022 during a touch-a-truck event as part of the week-long Blueberry Festival.
People flock to Boyd Family Farm, in Wilmington to pick fresh blueberries during the Deerfield Valley Blueberry Festival.
People pick blueberries at Green Mountain Orchard, in Putney on July 12, 2022.
Children gather to check out a silkie chicken that was at the craft fair on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as part of the week-long Blueberry Festival.
DOVER — Several events were held on Saturday during the 13th annual week-long Deerfield Valley Blueberry Festival, which continues through Aug. 7. A street fair kicked off the fest, followed by blueberry themed events and picking all week at Boyd Family Farm in Wilmington. The full schedule is available at vermontblueberryfestival.com.
Gary Eckert, a Civil War reenactor from East Dover, shows Ed Morvillo, from Somers, N.Y., how to fire a Civil War ear gun on Saturday, July 30, 2022 during a Living History event as part of the week-long Blueberry Festival.
Alexandra Buskirk Loizou, 8, from Wilmington, wears a fire helmet on Saturday, July 30, 2022 during a touch-a-truck event as part of the week-long Blueberry Festival.
Tom Bedell, from Williamsville, fires a Civil War ear gun on Saturday, July 30, 2022 during a Living History event as part of the week-long Blueberry Festival.
Reenacotrs from the Living History event fires a canon on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as part of the week-long Blueberry Festival.
People learn how juggle from instructors from Nimble Arts Circus Arts on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as part of the week-long Blueberry Festival.
