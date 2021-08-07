BENNINGTON — The organizers of the Southern Vermont Summer Homebrew Festival could not have asked for a better day to bring the event back from its pandemic exile.
Sunny skies and hot summer weather greeted vendors and guests Saturday, as the brewfest — the first since a worldwide health emergency was declared days after the winter 2020 edition of the event — took over the yard across from Village Garage Distillery on Depot Street.
The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce and HopRidge Farms in Johnsonville, N.Y., put on the event. It drew about 350 guests, who enjoyed about 200 gallons of homebrewed beer, wine, cider, mead and iced tea, and snacked on food from food trucks and vendors.
Chamber executive director Matt Harrington said it felt good to "get the old festival muscles going again," with Garlic Town USA, historically the chamber's biggest event, less than a month away.
"These people come from all over, and they're they're here to have a good time and really appreciate both what's in the festival in terms of good beer and good vendors — but also afterwards enjoy the best of Bennington," Harrington said. "We're just honored and blessed to be able to provide that experience for them."
The homebrew festival continues to put the town on the map as a place where homebrewers, hoping to make the leap to commercial brewing, can prove their skills, Harrington said. He pointed out that Farm Road Brewing, which opened its doors earlier this year, was a homebrew festival participant just two years ago.
"We want to create a brew culture that encourages homebrewers to come out test their best stuff, get feedback and improve upon it," Harrington said. "And then one or two are actually going to open up their own shops, like we've seen already with Farm Road."
With the delta variant of COVID-19 spreading, organizers made the most of the wide-open space across from the former town garage at 107 Depot St. Organizers positioned the 19 brewers around the perimeter of the space, along with food vendors and gift and information booths. Plastic cups took the place of the sample-size glasses usually distributed to guests. Masks, while optional, were encouraged.
Many of the homebrewers were repeat vendors, and they said they were glad to reconnect with fellow brewers and tasters again. They also said they appreciated the hard work and assistance of William Gardner of HopRidge Farm for making the event possible.
Gardner, who is also the operations manager at Catamount Access Television, was making the rounds with a wagon loaded with water bottles for guests and brewers to fight the heat.
"It's really good to showcase these guys ... the homebrewers are the star of the show," Gardner said. "It's really to give back to them, and it's an appreciation of homebrewing, and all that they put into it."
As the homebrewing movement grows, the results become more sophisticated and experimental. Lamson Brewing Co., which swept first place in all three categories of the fest's best-of contest — best VIP beer, best beer and best brewer — offered a peanut butter fluff stout and a raspberry sour ale softened with vanilla. Catseyesoup Brewing of Northampton, Mass., had a beer made with hibiscus instead of hops.
Many brewers upped their equipment game as well. Arlington's own Battenkill Brewhouse featured a vintage Frigidaire refrigerator, circa 1946, which had been repurposed as a kegerator and painted bright orange. It was found in a basement, brewer Kiel Jeffrey said. "We plugged it in, and it worked."
Out of that antique, Jeffrey poured "Thai Mule," a refreshing ginger beer aged on galangal ginger and limes, and "Orange Creamsicle," a New England-style India pale ale with orange and vanilla flavors that was honored at a previous brewfest.
Brewers said they noticed the heavily-hopped IPAs, which have been popular for years, were taking a back seat to more malt-forward styles and summery pilsners and pale ales.
Kiev Rattee of Manchester, who publishes Brew Your Own Magazine and is a regular participant as Invisible Mountain Brewing, said his grapefruit-flavored witbier was a popular choice. "I think because it's so hot and humid out," he observed. "But that said, I just poured 10 straight oatmeal stouts."
Rattee said the pandemic was a boon to homebrewing, as people found themselves at home and in need of a creative outlet.
"We work with a lot of suppliers in the industry ... and they were out of stock on things because of the unforeseen rush in the March-to-June timeframe," he said.
For those not wanting beer, there was cider, mead, wine and a new entry: punch hard tea, the brainchild of Adam Annunziata of Sunderland.
"What I do is brew the tea first. I focus first on making good tea and add sweeteners to it, to get to a correct level of brix (sugar content)," Annunziata said.
The feedback had been positive so far, Annunziata said.
"One of the patrons said 'this is a non-[expletive] version of Twisted Tea.' I really appreciate it, because that's pretty much what I was going for."
A new entrant at the festival, The Jolly Fool Brews of Utica, N.Y., said they got a good response for "Cham-Paggin" — their version of Piwo Grodziskie, a Polish brewing style that has enjoyed a recent revival. The presence of smoked grain in the mash bill gives the brew a mild smoke flavor, but it retains a light finish and is lower in alcohol (3.8 percent alcohol by volume).
Harrington said he was grateful for the sponsors who made the event possible.
Coggins Auto Group was the presenting sponsor for the event. Additional sponsors included Farm Road Brewing (brewing), The Bank of Bennington (vendors), Vermont Roofing Company (food), TPW Real Estate (music and hosting), and the Bennington Banner and Catamount Access Television (media).