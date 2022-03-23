BENNINGTON — The planned sale of a Depot Street shopping center for $700,000 has stalled over a right-of-way issue involving a neighboring property, and the proposed buyer has filed suit in Bennington Superior Court Civil Division.
Dionysus LLC, an entity controlled by Paul Carroccio, owner of TPW Real Estate of Stratton, Ludlow and Manchester, filed suit over the situation earlier this month against the center’s owner, Aubuchon Realty Co., based in Concord, Mass.
According to the complaint, “Dionysus LLC, seeks to require Aubuchon Realty Company Inc. to deliver the marketable title to the two Bennington properties it promised to sell in the contract it made with Dionysus LLC, and for money damages caused by breach of contract.”
The 1.7-acre shopping center contains Anytime Fitness, Hollister’s Appliance and T.J.’s Fish Fry, and for many years contained an Aubuchon Hardware store.
It is directly across from the Depot Street site where Carroccio and a partner are planning a four-story, mixed-use building with 60 rental housing units. The proposed building project is not mentioned in the suit over the nearby shopping center.
Carroccio’s Dionysus LLC also was involved in 2019 in the purchase of the historic Bennington Brush building, located behind the proposed new building site and facing North Street.
RIGHT-OF-WAY
According to the suit complaint, Aubuchon agreed in August 2021 “to sell to Dionysus, and Dionysus agreed to purchase, the lands and premises described thereon at the price [$700,000] and on the other terms set forth therein.”
The property is said to “include three buildings on 1.7 acres located at 100 and 120 Depot St. in Bennington.”
According to the contract, the suit states, “the closing of the sale and purchase was to have occurred on November 3, 2021.”
Reached on Wednesday, Eamon Moran, president of Aubuchon Realty Co., declined comment because of the ongoing legal matter.
'LEARNED OF ROW'
The suit, filed for Dionysus by attorney E. William Leckerling, of Lisman Leckerling, of Burlington, states, “In late October 2021, Dionysus learned that North Baptist Church claimed it had the right to use the property for access to its property and that it allegedly had done so for many years.”
Northeastern Baptist College is listed as owning the former Kirkside Motor Lodge property to the west of the fish fry site. College President Mark Ballard could not be reached Wednesday for comment.
On Oct. 29, 2021, the suit states, “Dionysus gave notice to Aubuchon that the title was not marketable in light of NBC’s claim. ... [The] notice to Aubuchon requested that it clear the cloud against the title and granted an extension of the closing date to afford Aubuchon reasonable time to do so.”
On Jan. 5, according to the complaint, “Dionysus gave Aubuchon notice, in light of Aubuchon’s continued failure to remove the cloud on the title, that it intended to pursue the remedies available to Dionysus and requested the mediation.”
On Feb. 16, mediation was held, but no resolution was reached, according to the complaint.
The plaintiff also seeks monetary damages plus interest, an award of punitive damages and all costs of the proceedings, including but not limited to its attorney’s fees.