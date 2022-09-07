BENNINGTON — A lakeside vigil will take place tonight to honor those who have been lost to suicide, as well as those who love and remember them.
United Counseling Service will host a Suicide Awareness Vigil at Lake Paran at 6:45 p.m. Floating lanterns will be lit to honor those who are being remembered.
Katie Aiken has been a mental health therapist at UCS for about nine years. Five years ago, she lost her husband to suicide. Aiken will be speaking at the vigil prior to the release of the lanterns.
The month of September is a significant time. Not only is it Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, but Aiken said that September also hosts Suicide Awareness Day and Suicide Remembrance Day.
In that spirit, the vigil was scheduled in hopes of bringing awareness to the topic of suicide, “which is typically very unspoken, and it’s kind of hidden throughout the community,” said Aiken. UCS hopes to normalize seeking help when an individual is having suicidal ideations.
Aiken said the visual of the floating lanterns should not only to create awareness, but allow members of the community to come together to remember those who were lost to suicide.
Everyone from the community is welcome to attend, but there is also a hope to build a community for suicide survivors.
“They can feel like, even though they lost someone, they can come together and see that they’re not alone,” said Aiken.
“Because a lot of times when you lose someone to suicide, it can be very conflicting and you feel very alone,” she said. “They may not talk about their loved ones much because it’s hard to talk about, it’s hard to explain. And people around them don’t know how to talk about it with them.”
Her advice: For anyone who believes their loved one might be contemplating suicide, ask them directly if they are having thoughts of suicide.
“Don’t be afraid to ask the question. Never be afraid to ask someone … because that could be the one thing that someone’s been waiting for someone to ask them,” Aiken said.
She also said that anyone who has suicidal ideations shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help. There is no shame in it.
“I just want them to know that there is hope and that there is help and that there are people that will listen.”
Aiken said, “The statistics have shown that someone who has had suicidal thoughts or have had an attempt — they may only have this issue or these struggles for a very, very short period of time and never feel suicidal again.”
Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts can get help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or text “VT” to 741-741 to contact the Vermont Crisis Text Line.