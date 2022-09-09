NORTH BENNINGTON — It is said that suicide doesn’t necessarily end the pain. It ripples that pain in waves of sorrow that cascades for generations of isolation, loss and longing.
The pain of losing a loved one to suicide was evident in the faces and the recollections of the many survivors at a moving memorial for the victims and their loved ones Thursday evening on the shores of Lake Paran in North Bennington. As the late summer sun began its descent behind the lake and a full harvest moon slowly rose above the mountain, the gathered families shared stories, held tightly to each other, and set lighted lanterns floating into the calm water of the lake, glowing warm yellow in the deep blue darkness of a September dusk.
United Counseling Service of Bennington held the vigil as a way to remember those lost to suicide and as a way to spread awareness of the terrible toll suicide takes on those left behind. The rate of suicide in Vermont is staggering, 30 percent higher than the national average. There have been 142 suicides in 2021 alone, up from 88 in 2007. Each year the number of people who die by suicide in Vermont has risen steadily. There have been 52 deaths since May of this year.
“We have a bit of a problem here that we need to talk about, surviving and dealing with something so incredibly painful and is with you forever,” said Lorna Mattern, executive director at UCS.
Before releasing the lanterns onto the lake, some of the gathered families shared stories about the complex journey that started after a loved one took their own life. One of those present, Kate Aiken, shared with the group how she’s come to understand people’s hesitation about talking to someone who’s lost a family member to suicide and what it means to move forward afterward. Aiken’s husband, Shawn, the father of her two boys, took his own life five years ago.
“When someone thinks about suicide, they think about what that person must have been going through, all of the pain and the struggles and what led them to that,” Aiken said. “It's a really hard thing to understand. But what's even harder to understand is the aftermath of something like this. The way that I have looked at my life since 2017 is before and after. It's something that's really hard to put into words, but it really truly divides your life in half. And that's how you kind of phase everything. Not in terms of, oh, what happened in 2020? You know, what happened when my kids were born? You know, none of those things. It's before Shawn and after Shawn.”
Aiken especially wanted to talk about the reactions people have had to Shawn’s suicide and how she’s striving to help people understand that it’s not just about how a life ended but who that person was in life and how to move forward afterward.
“When people find out that I'm a widow and that my husband died by suicide, they want to know what happened because it's so hard for people to understand what could bring someone to that decision, what could get them there to make that decision. And they have all of these different thoughts about what that must have been like. I've heard some people say it's such a selfish act, or that he didn't care about his kids or his family. But the reality is that many people that actually die by suicide never truly want to die. They just don't want to feel the way they're feeling anymore. They don't want to be that burden. And part of this issue is that it becomes so stigmatized that they can't talk about it. They can't reach out for help because they don't know how to. It's just so painful and so difficult.”
“I noticed that people were finding it very hard to talk to me because they couldn't put me in a little in a nice, neat box about this. They couldn't say, ‘Oh, it's so sad because, you know, her husband died of cancer or a heart attack or something that people can understand. So they don't ask, and they don't reach out. They don't know what to say, so they walk on eggshells around you.”
Aiken, like most who were able to speak about their experience after the suicide of a family member, try to keep the memory of their loved one alive, speak about their life, who they were, without shame or isolation that can bury a survivor.
“Shawn was so much more than how he died,” Aiken said. “It's really no different than if he had died in a car accident or any other way. That's just how his life ended. There's so much more to him. When I talk about Shawn, it's not to let everyone become uncomfortable about the mention of him because it is so complex, the grief that happened around his death. It's more of just making sure that everybody knows who he actually was. Yes, he had his struggles. Yes, he struggled for most of his life with depression and anxiety, but that's not who he was. That's just something that he lived with and battled every day. For me and my boys, it's all about helping them remember how he would want to be remembered by them, not how he died. But how he lived.”
Aiken also spoke about how many people told her that she was so strong, how she kept going afterward, and how they couldn’t have survived if something like this happened to them. Aiken told the gathering that there was no other choice.
“I never saw it as a choice to be strong or not. Life goes on. And this is how I'm going on, and this is how I want my children to go on my family and go on and everyone that remembered him. Because otherwise, it ends with us, and that's not okay to me.”
Aiken now helps others on a daily basis who have been touched by suicide.
“There’s not one age group that isn’t somehow affected by suicide,” Aiken says. “If I can help others from my story, what I saw, and how I saw Shawn struggle for 15 years, if I can save someone from that war, if I can help give the knowledge to someone else, decrease the stigma, then that's all I really want.”
Before departing, Aiken wanted to leave the crowd with some parting thoughts on helping those struggling with depression and possibly suicidal thoughts.
“The reality is, you don't have to be a professional. If someone comes to you and says, hey, I'm struggling, or if you're seeing some signs that someone is struggling, you don't have to be a therapist. You don't have to be a social worker. Anyone can do this. Anyone can be that frontline, and say, ‘I'm here to listen. I don't know what to do, but let's get someone who can.’ And that's sometimes all they need, just to know that they're not in it alone. If we can just save one life for this and if that's what I can do in my daily work, then I feel like I've done my job.”
Aiken’s touching story allowed others in the crowd — parents and spouses — to gather the courage to share their experience with the suicide of a loved one. Several came forward to tell their stories to the hushed and supportive crowd. Then, the gathered headed slowly down to the shoreline to release their lanterns into the coming darkness.
September is National Suicide Awareness Month.
If you are struggling with depression, thoughts of suicide, or are a family member in need of help, reach out to the Vermont Suicide Hotline by calling “988” anytime night or day, or text United Counseling Services of Bennington County at 802-442-5491, or call 911. More information is available at the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center at www.vtspc.org.