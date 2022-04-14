BENNINGTON — The trial against Zachary Dumas, accused of robbing the Bennington Subway shop on North Street over two years ago, ended in a hung jury Thursday.
After Dumas rejected a plea agreement Wednesday morning, the jury spent the remainder of the day hearing from witnesses in the case. The 12 jurors returned to Bennington Superior Court on Thursday morning and began deliberations.
After several hours of deliberation, Judge Cortland Corsones received a letter from the jury foreman informing him that the 12 jurors could not come to a decision. Although the judge offered the jury more time to further deliberate, many jurors shook their heads, indicating they would not change their minds.
The crime occurred on June 7, 2019. The suspect entered the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m., wearing a hoodie with his face mostly concealed. The suspect approached employee Casey Meyer, who was the cashier at the time of the incident, indicated he had a gun in his pocket and demanded money. He fled with approximately $200.
Ota Greden, the manager of Subway, and an acquaintance of Dumas, was the only person to identify him as the robber. Other witnesses could attest to the occurrence of a crime, but not identify the person responsible.
At one point during deliberation, the jury requested to review the security footage entered into evidence and the full testimony of Greden, Meyer and Bennington Police Lt. Camillo Grande.
Even with the additional review, the jury was unable to come to a unanimous agreement on whether Dumas was guilty of larceny from a person. Corsones declared a mistrial, and the trial was over before noon.
It was not clear late Thursday if the state would retry the case.