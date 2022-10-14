BENNINGTON — After a hung jury in April, Zachary Dumas pleaded guilty this week to robbing the Subway sandwich shop on North Street in Bennington in 2019.
Dumas, who has been incarcerated since July of 2019, agreed to serve 34 to 35 months with credit for time served in his plea deal for the Subway robbery — time he has already completed. However, because the sentence is concurrent with prison time he’s serving for other crimes that he committed out of state, he will remain in prison under the custody of the Vermont Corrections Department.
Dumas appeared in person at Bennington Superior Court on Wednesday to officially accept the plea deal, but he had already signed the agreement on Oct. 7.
He was charged with larceny from a person for his role in the robbery on June 7, 2019. During the incident, Dumas approached an employee behind the counter and demanded the money from the register while indicating he had a gun in his pocket. He stole about $200. The manager working at Subway was able to identify Dumas as the robber.
Due to previous convictions in Vermont, there was a possibility for him to be charged as a habitual offender, for which he could have been given a life sentence.
He had previously rejected a plea deal and requested a jury trial that occurred on April 14. The jury was unable to agree on his guilt, so Judge Cortland Corsones declared a mistrial.
Six months later, Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady accepted the plea deal that prosecutor Alexander Burke and Dumas’ attorney, Lamar Enzor, agreed upon.
McDonald-Cady said, “I looked at the criminal record, and I also looked at your age, and they really didn't compute. In other words, you're very young, 36 years old, for an extensive criminal record.”
The judge reminded Dumas that he is still eligible to be charged as a habitual offender if he commits another crime.
“So there's a lot more kind of hanging over your head here,” she said.