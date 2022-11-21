BENNINGTON — A group of Bennington College students is urging the Select Board to develop “common sense” steps to ensure liquid petroleum rail tankers parked locally do not become an explosion threat.
The issue of Vermont Rail System temporarily parking up to 100 of the black tankers on an unused rail spur between North Bennington and Bennington has surfaced every fall in recent years.
The town, the village of North Bennington and local state lawmakers have attempted to regulate the practice, but said they found any regulation must come through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Rail Administration.
However, student Isabel Harper told the Select Board on Nov. 14 that students and residents living near the rail spur, which crosses Rice Lane, remain concerned.
“They [the 30,000-gallon tankers] are said to be safe, but there is an inherent risk in having them in our community,” Harper said.
If even one tanker caught fire, she said, the result could be “an absolute catastrophe."
Beyond that, Harper said, about 60 tankers were at that time “packed back-to-back in a residential area.”
‘NO BENEFIT’
The students also asked that the Select Board consider that the town shoulders a risk but does not see a benefit in local jobs or tax revenue.
Harper said the students would return to the next board meeting in the hope “common sense solutions” could be discussed, and Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said that the group – which spoke during the public comment section of the meeting – would be placed on the next agenda.
Harper said the students hope to discuss steps the board might take “that could act as a model for the entire state of Vermont.”
Jenkins said she would welcome specific information for accomplishing those goals, “because as you say, this has come up before. What we heard from our delegation is that we did not have any authority over this.”
Contacted on Monday, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said the town has been in touch with lawmakers in the area’s legislative delegation but had yet to receive a response.
State lawmakers in 2018 attempted to draft legislation to add regulation to the tanker car storage practice but the effort apparently stalled because of the federal regulation requirement.
OTHER TOWNS
The rail system stores the tanker cars in other communities in Vermont as well, with the aim of avoiding shipping snarls during frigid winter weather, such as occurred about a decade ago, producing snarled traffic in railyards around the region.
Peter Young, general counsel for Vermont Rail System, said Monday that the railroad “has been preparing to meet cold weather demand for home heating fuel by pre-positioning tank cars on railroad tracks in your area in advance of winter weather.”
He added, “Many of the railcars will be moved out within the next several weeks to meet increasing demand with the onset of cold weather. We regularly conduct track and railcar safety inspections, and operate under close federal regulatory oversight and in full cooperation with local first responders, as well as Vermont Emergency Management, to assure community safety.”
Rail officials have also pointed out in the past that derailments, fires or explosions that have occurred elsewhere – such as the 2013 explosion that destroyed the town of Lac-Megantic, Quebec, involved moving trains, not parked tankers.
Liquid petroleum is commonly referred to as propane when depressurized into a gas and used for heating or cooking. The tankers are scheduled by Vermont Railway System for subsequent delivery around the region, the company has said, and storage at several points in the system represent an effort to avoid fuel shortages.