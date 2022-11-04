BENNINGTON — Fourth graders from Pownal Elementary School visited The Center for Living & Rehabilitation in Bennington this week to learn more about the experience of military veterans, to celebrate Veterans Day and to make intergenerational connections.
The students visited the center on Friday, exactly one week before Veterans Day. Eve Cox and Katie Hurley teach fourth grade at Pownal; their combined 38 students participated in this event, held by Gallop to Success. It’s the students' first field trip of the school year, and the kids agreed that they had a great time.
Gallop to Success is a non-profit organization that emphasizes confidence, self-esteem, leadership and compassion by working with horses and learning about horse-related topics, according to Executive Director Valerie Shemeth. The event was funded through the organization by a $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant from Kentucky Fried Chicken. This is one of three events the grant will fund.
Shemeth said the organization is “focusing on at-risk youth,” but for this particular event, the organization wanted to focus on building intergenerational relationships between the kids and the elderly. She’s “very, very excited” with how the event turned out.
At the center, the students were split into five groups to easily rotate through the different stations. At two stations, students listened to the children's books “War Horse” and “Sergeant Reckless,” about horses who were involved in war. Teachers and chaperones then took the opportunity to ask the students about what they learned from the stories.
The students were happy to share that the horse from “Sergeant Reckless” carried 9,000 pounds of supplies for the war effort, got promoted to sergeant and was awarded a Purple Heart.
Another station taught the students how to write haikus with the correct amount of syllables in each line. At the fourth station, students were able to color in an image of the American flag and a military member. The image said “Happy Veterans Day,” and the students were told to give their coloring page away to one of the veterans that were at the event.
Students and adults all raved about the fifth station, where students were able to interview a veteran. George Guile, an Army vet with 25 years of service and representing American Legion Post 13, was present to answer all of the students' burning questions about what the food in the military tastes like, what the living conditions were and if Guile had family members who served.
Guile told the student his favorite thing about being in the military was “being with guys and girls who wanted to do the same thing I did … serve our country.”
He said Fort Knox was his favorite military base, because of the museums. One gutsy student asked, “Did people shoot at each other?” Guile replied, “No, we shot at targets a lot.”
Guile enjoyed answering the array of questions about his time in the service. Shemeth said his station was the “most exciting for us and the children … interacting so intently with the veteran.” She said the kids were “mesmerized” by Guile, and some students bragged after getting his autograph.
Gallop for Success will hold the next two events in April and May, but the event details are yet to be decided.