MANCHESTER — A student organization at Burr and Burton Academy dedicated to destigmatizing mental illness and preventing suicide is hosting a community event for the survivors of suicide loss.
The event, hosted by the Yellow Tulip Club, starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and coincides with International Survivors of Suicide Day. It’s open to the community, and people who haven't experienced suicide loss can also register to attend.
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is an event in which survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experiences. The program will include a facilitated panel with loss survivors, a short film, breakout sessions, including yoga and art therapy, and a closing and remembrance.
The student leaders said the event is a way for people who have suffered a suicide loss to find mutual support and connection through shared experiences.
“People who attend are going to hear what other people have gone through and what they do to cope, and feel more connected to people around them, because they all experienced this very traumatic loss,” said Kate Andres, a junior from East Dorset and the president of the Yellow Tulip Club. “Some people might have similar experiences and don’t know how to deal with them."
Andres and Yellow Tulip Club vice president Kaelin Downey, a junior from Dorset, said having a peer-led organization dedicated to erasing stigma and opening dialog on mental health topics helps benefit the school community.
"I think that it's really important to have groups like this led by your peers,” Andres said. “Especially with a topic as sensitive and real to so many people, having your friends, your peers, people your age talking about it brings awareness to the topic.”
“Yes, adults and authority figures speaking about it is important, too, but the peer-led aspect makes it very meaningful to our community,” she added.
As teenagers who have lived through the COVID pandemic and saw how it affected them and their peers, Andres and Downey are aware that many students are still navigating the ripples from those events.
“We obviously saw a big national spike in mental health issues with COVID, and that’s the same for our school," Downey said. “So having resources on campus like this club and the health office is really beneficial, especially with that big spike — we see a lot more people willing to join,” said Andres. “It’s very important to have a group you can come be a part of and get through the tough times."
The group is also using social media and its connections with other student organizations to spread awareness. That includes a connection to Morgan’s Message, a national nonprofit group that works to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health among student-athletes.
Kristen Kimball, who mentors the group at BBA, has been impressed by the way its leaders and members have energized the group and taken ownership of the event.
“They’re all jumping in and volunteering to help in different ways," she said. “It's been awesome, not only to have the help but to watch students take the lead on this and care about it.”
The Yellow Tulip Project was founded by Julia Hansen, a Maine high school student who lost two friends to suicide. In addition to planting yellow tulips to honor her friends, she created a group that would eliminate the stigma around mental illness, build community and inspire productive conversations about reducing the incidence of suicide.
For more information, email Kimball at kkimball@burrburton.org, Megan Brooks at mbrooks@burrburton.org or Sarah Scranton at sscranton@burrburton.org.