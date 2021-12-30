Taconic Music held its annual Family Strings concert on Thursday at The Inn at Manchester, with the Taconic String Band with Michael Rudiakov, percussion, and 13-year-old soloist Noa Sato Shawn, violin, performing the first movement of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Violin Concerto in A Minor, BVW 1041.
Taconic Music was planning to return to The Inn at Manchester on Friday for its annual New Year’s Eve concert, featuring classical composers and Latin American and Eastern European tunes and the traditional Radetzky March.,
Thickets are $30 and a cash bar opens at 4:15 p.m., with the concert following at 5 p.m. Masks are required.