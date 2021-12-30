Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Taconic Music held its annual Family Strings concert on Thursday at The Inn at Manchester, with the Taconic String Band with Michael Rudiakov, percussion, and 13-year-old soloist Noa Sato Shawn, violin, performing the first movement of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Violin Concerto in A Minor, BVW 1041.

Taconic Music was planning to return to The Inn at Manchester on Friday for its annual New Year’s Eve concert, featuring classical composers and Latin American and Eastern European tunes and the traditional Radetzky March.,

Thickets are $30 and a cash bar opens at 4:15 p.m., with the concert following at 5 p.m. Masks are required.

Greg Sukiennik covers government and politics for Vermont News & Media. Reach him at gsukiennik@benningtonbanner.com.

Greg Sukiennik has worked at all three Vermont News & Media newspapers and was their managing editor from 2017-19. He previously worked for ESPN.com, for the AP in Boston, and at The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, Mass.

