BENNINGTON — For the second time this month, a tractor-trailer has struck the railroad trestle bridge at the bottom of Harwood Hill while the driver was reportedly following GPS directions.
Just past 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Bennington Police Department, a tractor-trailer hauling beverages and heading south on Route 7A hit the trestle bridge. The trailer continued traveling under the bridge, significantly damaging the vehicle when its roof partially came off, the BPD said in a release.
The driver was identified as Michael Moore, 23, of Lehigh-Acres, Fla. Police said he told an investigator from the Department of Motor Vehicles that he was following his GPS when he struck the bridge. The DMV decided to take him out of service for commercial motor vehicle violations.
The tractor-trailer was reportedly rented by INZL-Trans LLC, based in Ocean, N.J.
A representative of the Agency of Transportation went to the scene to inspect the bridge; the BPD didn’t mention any damage to the structure.
Town police said they’re still investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Robert Murawski at 802-442-1030.
This is the second time this month that the railroad trestle bridge has been hit — by a tractor trailer. The first incident occurred on April 12, when the police department reported that the tractor-trailer’s roof had also been partially removed.
The BPD said the previous driver, Abdirahman Mohamud, 40, of Ohio, told the investigator he saw signs warning of a low bridge ahead but continued to follow his GPS.
Police said Mohamud was allowed to drive away after the DMV inspected his tractor-trailer.