STRATTON — Town meeting voters approved the retail sale of cannabis on Tuesday, as well as municipal and school budgets for fiscal 2023.
Stratton held its Town Meeting in person at Town Hall and about 20 people turned out to vote for officers, approve budgets and voter appropriations, and set tuition amounts for its nonoperating school district.
The cannabis question, which allows for retail sales to persons 21 and over, passed with very little debate and no voters opposed. Retail sales are expected to begin in Vermont this fall.
The neighboring town of Jamaica has already approved retail cannabis.
The only question about the article was whether Stratton Mountain Resort had asked about retail cannabis. Town Clerk Kent Young replied that voters were getting the first decision on whether to allow sales. Subsequently, any applicant would apply for a license through the state and the town.
"Can we throw in a microbrewery, too?" one voter quipped.
Voters approved general fund spending of $954,671 and highway spending of $1,008,000 for fiscal 2023, as well as $65,550 for the Stratton Mountain Volunteer Fire Company.
The only question that didn't pass unanimously was the vote for a select board member to fill the seat held by the late Kevin Robinson, who died on Jan. 28 after a long illness.
A dedication to Robinson and to longtime resident David Carey, who also died recently, was printed as a separate sheet and handed out with town reports to voters.
Robinson, who moved to Stratton with his wife Deborah and their daughters in 2003, had served on the Select Board since 2006. He also served with the Stratton Mountain Volunteer Fire Co. and as the town's fire warden.
Both Boomer Walker and Paul Bernard were nominated from the floor for the seat. In a paper ballot, Walker won with 12 votes to 8 for Bernard.
Walker was also voted moderator, as former moderator Diana Stugger has moved out of town, Young said.
But Walker had to step down from his previous role as town constable, as the roles of select board member and constable are deemed incompatible by state law. Bernard was nominated for the constable position, and elected unanimously.
Voters also approved a total of $40,633 in voter appropriations to human service agencies and organizations, and authorized establishing a reserve fund within the highway budget for guardrail installation and replacement.
Select Board incumbents Chris Liller and Al Dupell were reelected, as were planning commissioners Chris Mann, George Rigoulot and Ray Hawksley. Also reelected were Alyson Peterson as trustee; Candie Bernard as lister and delinquent tax collector; and Larry Bills as cemetery commissioner.
In the school meeting voters approved a $1,379,648 budget for fiscal 2023, as well as the tuition rates it pays for public and independent schools. As a non-operating district, Stratton pays tuition for students grades K-12.
Voters elected Alison Young, Devon Crowther and Claire Sears to the School Board.