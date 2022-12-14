BENNINGTON — The first significant storm of the winter season is expected here starting Thursday afternoon. Forecasters expect a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and wet snow, with more than a foot possible at higher altitudes.
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. issued a winter storm warning at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday for Bennington and Windham counties, as well as Berkshire County, Mass., and adjacent New York state communities. The warning extends from 4 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
Snowfall amounts are expected to vary greatly by location. Valleys west of the Green Mountains may see only a few inches between Thursday night into Friday night, while the mountains could see between 12 and 18 inches, according to the Weather Service.
According to the warning, most of the snow in Bennington will fall later Friday night into Saturday, when up to 4 inches of additional snow is expected.
As is usually the case with winter storms, how much you’ll have to shovel depends on where you live.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the forecast for Manchester and Bennington called for rain, snow and freezing rain, mostly after 8 p.m. Thursday, with little or no ice accumulation and 1 to 2 inches of snow. That wet wintry mix is expected to continue through 11 a.m., with a changeover to mostly rain around midday, and wind out of the east with gusts up to 38 miles per hour. Forecasters expect the snow will return Friday night and Saturday morning, before tapering off early Saturday afternoon.
But in Woodford, typically the snowfall jackpot for the region, the forecast appears far fluffier. There, forecasters expect 3 to 5 inches of snow Thursday night, and another 5 to 9 inches falling throughout Friday before the storm moves away Saturday.
From Manchester to Bennington, town administrators were confident that their crews were ready to handle whatever Mother Nature dishes out — and change strategy on the fly.
“As the forecast changes, we can get ready pretty quickly,” Bennington Town Manager Stuart Hurd said. If the forecast shifts and more snow falls at lower elevations, “we’ll be ready,” he said.
Arlington Town Administrator Nick Zaiac said Sunday’s light snowfall was a good test run for the town’s road crew.
“Our equipment is in great shape,” he said. “We’re extremely pleased to have one of the better mechanics in the area, Mark Robinson, on our road crew, and we’re really confident in our equipment.”
One of Hurd’s concerns looking ahead is the cost of road salt. The price has increased by $13 per ton over last year’s rate of $79 per ton. In a typical winter, Bennington goes through 3,600 tons of salt, he said.
“What will drive salt use is the rain-snow mix,” Hurd said. “If it’s just a snowstorm, you can plow that, then the next day it’s 32 degrees and sunny.”
When precipitation changes back and forth, that requires more salt to address icing, he said. “That seems to be the pattern of winters we’re having.”
In Manchester, Interim Town Manager Leslie Perra said while it’s a bit early to know what to expect, she’s confident the town’s road crews are up to the challenge.
“I know our DPW crew is always ready to go in the winter. They do a fantastic job,” she said. “They do not get a break for basically six months of the year.”
In Peru, it just so happens that the first major storm of the year is due to arrive on the same day that Bromley Mountain is opening its slopes for daily skiing.
Recent cold temperatures have allowed the mountain to put down plenty of man-made snow, and a major storm would help add to that base cover, marketing director Oliver Mauk said. “At this point in the year, we’ll take the snow no matter what because we need the base,” he said.
That said, forecasts have been wrong before — so Bromley will keep making snow in the meantime, Mauk said. “We’ll be open and skiing either way.”
“An early season big snow certainly helps bring people up here,” he added. “Hopefully driving will not be too much of an issue.”