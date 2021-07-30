MANCHESTER — Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in the Northshire of Bennington County on Thursday night, with Manchester absorbing significant property damage from a reported 5 inches of rain.
That led to storm runoff rendering streets unpassable, streams and rivers jumping their banks, and flood damaging homes and businesses.
The storm waters carved a deep channel into Rootville Road in Manchester, rendering it impassable. Richville Road was closed off at East Manchester Road, and the waters dragged a good amount of stone and silt from Green Mountain Road, a private way, into Richville Road.
Sections of Main and Depot streets were turned into fast-flowing streams. As of Friday morning, cars and trucks were still splashing their way through storm water that had collected in front of McDonald's on Depot Street.
Depot Street Burgers, at the corner of Depot Street and Richville Road, reported on Facebook that it was flooded. Manchester Country Club's Facebook page said the course was saturated, and the first floor of the clubhouse was flooded.
All along the Battenkill, along Sunderland Hill Road and Route 7A in Manchester, Sunderland and Arlington, the river spilled over its banks, turning fields and pastures into lakes.
A Sandgate woman, a juror in an ongoing criminal trial in Bennington Superior Court, asked to withdraw from jury duty Friday morning after her road got washed out in the storm. Rainwater had also flooded her basement, said Judge Cortland Corsones, leaving her unable to continue hearing the county's first jury trial since the pandemic hit Vermont.
The storm's effects appeared to be less severe in Bennington, where there were no reports of damage, said Town Manager Stuart Hurd.
"We've gotten a lot of rain this month, but last night was not as damaging as [the rain] a week and a half ago," Hurd said.
In eastern New York, towns such as Hoosick Falls and Cambridge were fortunate that most of the heaviest rain missed them.
"We didn't get it that bad," said Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen. "Our DPW superintendent was on top of the hill in the village and looking at the radar, and then it seemed to literally split in half around us."
Allen said that other places, like Greenwich in Washington County, had three inches of rain. This came on top of a month that has been one of the wettest in history.
"We got lucky," Allen said. "We need more of those breaks."