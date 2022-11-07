BENNINGTON — A warrant has been issued for a homeless man who allegedly borrowed a woman’s car and then took off with it for almost two weeks.
James Brandalik, 44, has been charged with vehicle operation without the owner's consent.
On June 4, a woman called law enforcement to say she was looking for her missing car. Court documents state that she allowed Brandalik to borrow her vehicle under the agreement that he would drop her off and pick her up from work. Brandalik dropped her off at work at 6 a.m. and was supposed to pick her up at 4 p.m., but he never showed.
The woman said she and Brandalik spoke frequently prior to the car incident, but there was no further communication after he was in possession of the vehicle.
On June 20, the woman’s vehicle was recovered at a body shop in Glen Falls, N.Y., according to police. There is no information as to whether the car was damaged.
Brandalik’s arraignment for this felony charge was scheduled for Monday in Bennington Superior Court. He failed to appear, which precipitated the warrant.