ARLINGTON — A landmark business on Route 7A is in need of a few small repairs after a delivery accident on Friday took out its front page overhang.
A photo posted by Todd Brown on the "Happening in Arlington" Facebook page shows the overhang of the Sugar Shack resting on the ground in front of the iconic maple products and gift store.
According to Vermont State Police Lt. Doug Norton, a trooper was called to the scene, but no citations were issued.
Norton said a delivery truck struck one of the pillars holding up the overhang without realizing what was happening, causing the overhang to fall. The driver and property owners exchanged information, he said.
The business is currently closed until sugaring season, according to the outgoing voice mail message at its phone number. Phone, email and social media messages left Sunday for the business and its owners were not immediately returned.
Business owners in Arlington offered support on the social media post.
"So sorry you have to deal with this on your break. So happy no one was injured," read a post from Rablogan Castle of Scotland.
"That's not good. So sorry for our neighbors up the street," added Buzz Kanter, the owner of The Arlington Inn and Spa.
The Sugar Shack is home to a maple sugaring operation and sells its own syrup and maple sugar products, as well as ice cream, maple creemees, cider donuts and other Vermont-themed gifts. It has also been the home of a Norman Rockwell exhibit, honoring the artist who used many area residents as models when he lived in a West Arlington home between 1939 and 1953.