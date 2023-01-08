Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: January 8, 2023 @ 9:41 pm
Wendy Scott, far left, leads the Dance Fit class at the Bennington Community Center, Friday, January 6, 2023. The class is held every Friday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Wendy Scott, center, leads the Dance Fit class at the Bennington Community Center, Friday, January 6, 2023. The class is held every Friday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
