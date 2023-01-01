CHESTERFIELD, N.H. and BRATTLEBORO — Almost every morning, a group of retired and almost-retired men meets at Big Deal convenience store on Route 9 in Chesterfield and before they are done with their first cup of coffee they have solved all the problems of the world.
New Year's Day morning was no different.
"I just hope I don't wake up to see a mushroom cloud," said Bart Bevis, of Chesterfield, when asked what his hopes and fears are for the new year.
"A hope for me would be that we find harmony in politics and we find balance and get centered rather than continuing in going forward in two separate directions," said a former Brattleboro business owner sitting at the table in the back of the store.
"I just want to make it to 2024," said another man, to chuckles from the others.
In Brattleboro, a pair of women on their way to church on Main Street in Brattleboro said they both hope for "peace and prosperity" in 2023.
"And I hope I don't fall off my horse," added one of them.
Over in the Brattleboro parking garage, a man lay smoking a cigarette under a blanket on a mattress.
"Stay in peace," he said.
"I'm depressed," said Cynthia, who was walking down Elliot Street with Judy Powers, who said she just spent three weeks in the hospital. "I had COVID."
Cynthia said the pandemic and the lockdown has been hard on lots of people.
"We would like some cheerful stuff," added Judy.
"I hope times get a little easier with inflation," said Jesse Dellorso, of Brattleboro, who was walking in the sun, pushing his 3-year-old son down Flat Street. "It's just kind of hard to live right now. Hopefully, this next year, it will get a little easier."
"I want to exercise and get better at my mental and physical health," said Adhi, who was hanging out in Harmony Lot.
"To get better friends," said Raisa Wentworth, who was working the register at the Works Cafe on Main Street.
"I'm a special-ed teacher," said Ana Petroulis, of Topsham, Maine, who traveled down with Pete Shorey to hike in Windham County on New Year's Day. "It's been hard. I'm hoping that will get better."
"I hope for happy times and progress," said Pete Shorey.
A group of people who traveled from Massachusetts to celebrate New Year's Eve at the Whetstone Station and stay at the Latchis Hotel said they had a blast sampling craft beers and listening to music.
"Last night was a good time," said Ron Spraske, from Petersham.
When asked what he wanted for the new year, Spraske, a New England Patriots fan, said "To get a quarterback and a coach that's younger."
"I hope that I can understand the views of the younger crowds with their wishes for the earth," said his wife, said his wife, Michelle.
"I hope to retire this year," Eric Recos, also of Petersham.
"We need to move, we need to accept change, we need to go forth," said Charlene Adams, of Phillipston. "I hope we can all just get along."