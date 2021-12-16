BENNINGTON — Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage says she takes responsibility for a young prosecutor’s stalking case that went belly up into a dismissal Tuesday.
On Thursday in a wide-ranging talk with the Banner, Marthage discussed the deputy state’s attorney’s error, ultimately owning every case under her watch, including the stalking case.
“I take responsibility for everything that happens in my office,” Marthage said in a subsequent email.
Marthage said all cases — especially those that involve domestic violence and stalking — are taken very seriously by her office. However, she said it was prosecutor’s “oversight” that occurred at the trial of Bruce King, who had been charged with aggravated stalking with a court order violation and violating an abuse prevention order, that led to the dismissal.
A convicted felon and sex offender, King had been facing a combined 6-year sentence and a $30,000 fine, or both, if convicted.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat this, but it happened,” Marthage said. “Every new attorney has something like this happen, sometimes more than once. What I told him was that — what I always tell new attorneys that make mistakes — is that you will remember this for your whole career, and you will never make that mistake again, long after everyone else has forgotten that this happened.”
Charges dismissed
Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones dismissed the charges against King after Deputy State’s Attorney Andrew Bevacqua failed to enter a relief from abuse order into evidence during the trial. Because the charges directly related to the violation of that order, the court found no basis in evidence for the jury to deliberate innocence or guilt.
All charges were dismissed before closing arguments or jury instruction were delivered.
This was Bevacqua’s first trial. He’s been with the State’s Attorney’s Office since February of this year and hadn’t tried a case because of the pandemic and the delayed schedule that followed.
“That’s been unfortunate,” Marthage said. “This case was pending for quite a while. Attorney Bevacqua has not had the ability to watch other trials happening. That might have helped.”
Marthage said that Bevacqua and the victim’s advocate, Tammy Loveland, made contact with the victim after the judge’s dismissal of the case.
“They advised her of what options there are for her at this point,” she said.
‘If it were me, I’d have been angry’
When asked if Bevacqua apologized to the victim, Marthage later said in an email, “He expressed how sorry he was that this happened.”
Was the victim angry? “I wasn’t there, but if it were me, I’d have been angry,” she responded.
When asked if there’s any possible recourse in this particular case, such as refiling of the charges, Marthage says that’s not possible.
“The facts, in this case, cannot be re-prosecuted. That would be double jeopardy. We have advised the victim what she could do, and we offered her our assistance if she wanted it.”
Marthage went on to explain some of the challenges in bringing these types of cases, even without the type of error that occurred here.
“At least half of all domestic abuse cases end with a not guilty verdict,” she said. “That’s just the reality. Usually, we don’t have a trial if it’s a slam-dunk for the prosecution. They plead. If it’s a slam-dunk for the defense, we dismiss. I tell my team that if you have a better than 50-50 chance of conviction, you’re probably not doing your job.”
In federal cases, there are extremely high standards for the government to take on a case, Marthage said.
“For us here at the state and local level, we’re the ones that have to work directly with the victims. We see the same defendants and victims over and over again. We tend to take cases that are not slam dunks, that might have issues with evidence, or other issues,” said Marthage. “I’m not saying that was the case here. It was due to attorney Bevacqua’s oversight, but the result isn’t any different from what we see in over half the domestic or sexual crimes cases. That doesn’t mean we take what happened lightly.”
Marthage said that victims’ confidence in her office should not be shaken, despite the recent dismissal.
“We work pretty hard to make sure that their voices are heard,” Marthage said. “Domestic violence cases are traditionally repeat cases, usually many times before it ever makes it through the court process. We work hand in hand with all of the agencies in place that handle these types of victims, to make sure these victims are protected.”
The state’s attorney said her office wants to make sure that victims feel a sense of control with their case. But, sometimes that’s not in the victims’ or state’s best interest.
“Sometimes that means victims want contact, or they want cases dismissed. I have to, in those cases, think long and hard about whether I’m comfortable with that decision. Vermont is not a ‘complaint state’” — a state that allows victims to determine whether the case is dismissed or not. “That is solely within my discretion. It’s my responsibility. I have to look at each of these cases and make a determination on whether we have to go ahead, even though the victim might be telling me differently.”
On this case, she said, “There was also a lot going on in the days before that case went before the jury, last-minute motions and paperwork.” She called the error an “oversight.”
When asked if there had been any safeguards in place, or any introduced to make sure things like this don’t happen again, especially with such a new deputy attorney, Marthage said that’s hard to say.
“This is one that attorney Bevacqua had been preparing for a while. I had been working with him on it, too, reviewing his documents and questions. There were other attorneys in the office doing the same thing as I was. I reviewed his approach, his opening and closing statement. Still, I think back to these really weird issues that were brought up at the last minute by the defense that, quite frankly, were put there, unfortunately, to try and pressure attorney Bevacqua into dismissing the case. It’s not an excuse, but it made it more difficult.”
Marthage said she was unaware that the defendant had past convictions in New Hampshire and possibly in Florida, or that the defendant was on sexual predator registries.
“We didn’t have any of that. We checked. When I read the article that came out yesterday in the Banner, I reached out to the Bennington Police Department personnel who handle sex offender registries for us. Mr. King was not showing up on our registries,” she said. “Talk about someone who’s benefitted from multiple errors.”
Marthage said that Bennington Police spoke with the registry, and there was a paperwork error six years ago that allowed him to stay off the registry in Vermont.
“Thankfully, he was just put back on after the error was found. He should rightly be registered for life on those specific convictions.”
The Banner reported on Tuesday that King was convicted of four charges of sexual abuse of someone under the age of 13, and that he was on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry official page.
“I don’t think that would have made any difference,” Marthage said. “It was irrelevant for this case. The jury wouldn’t have been told about that anyway, because he wouldn’t have been given a fair trial if they knew. We prosecute failure to register cases all the time. If he does not provide an address, we would be on top of that.”
Marthage was asked whether she had any final thoughts about what happened. She paused for a second, then said, “I do feel like there’s been an injustice here. We will carefully pay attention going forward. Authorities are aware of the situation.”
She added, “I usually don’t sit in on trials. I found it can be hard on attorneys, especially new attorneys. It bothers me that if I did in this particular case, I might have been able to see what was happening, and maybe do something about it, reach him and let him know. That’s on me.”