MONTPELIER — State officials sought to educate and reassure business leaders Monday in a webinar focusing on potential tactics for encouraging workers to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus.
The session was a next step in an outreach campaign by the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development to get buy-in from employers to encourage — but not mandate — work policies requiring workers to get vaccinations and boosters.
A memo sent to Vermont businesses from Agency Secretary Lindsay Kurrle on Thursday recommended vaccination and booster requirements. It also suggested that businesses like performance venues, bars and clubs consider asking customers to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Kurrle, who hosted the hour-long webinar, said at the outset that the state expects holiday gatherings will drive more new cases of COVID, which has surged to its highest levels of new cases and hospitalizations in the past two months.
But she also sought to assure participants that stricter rules are not in the offing.
“These are not mandates. Nor are they foreshadowing a lockdown,” she said.
Rather, she said, “We strongly encourage you to adopt policies regardless of size or whether it’s required. As an employer you have a responsibility to mitigate a known hazard,” she added.
But there is a potential avenue by which the state might require vaccinations: if Uncle Sam says so.
Asked by an attendee if Vermont would follow suit if the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration adopts a rule requiring firms with 100 workers or more to vaccinate, Steve Monahan, the Department of Labor’s director of worker compensation and safety, said yes.
“A Vermont rule isn’t in place. But it will be in place 30 days after we’re told to do so by the federal OSHA,” Monahan said.
Monahan further clarified that such a rule would apply to any Vermont employer with 100 workers or more, whether headquartered here or elsewhere.
He also said this is a good time to emphasize workplace health and safety around COVID-19 and also on the job, to reduce the number of preventable hospitalizations in the state.
Much of the meeting focused on how the state, with about 9,000 employees, obtained 91 percent compliance from its workers — and used that example to describe the challenges private firms might face.
Kristen Clouser, the Vermont secretary of administration, noted that the state asked for written attestations from its workers that they had gotten at least one dose of vaccine rather than proof of vaccination.
It did so, Clouser said, because the former would not require building a secure platform where personal medical information would be stored, and because as a statewide employer, online compliance made the most sense. Cooperation from the labor unions which represent most state workers also helped, she said.
With that in mind, companies need to be mindful about how they will reach their employees, and how they will collect and store private medical information, she said.
“How you communicate and what timeline to give employees is an important consideration,” she added.
Deputy Health and Human Services Secretary Jenny Samuelsson went over testing and vaccination options — those offered by the state, and those which businesses could pursue on their own. The costs are not insignificant: Rapid response antigen tests cost as much as $20 each, she said, while PCR tests run about $50 each, as they must be sent to a laboratory.
That prompted a question in the chat — one which wasn’t answered, as presenters ran out of time.
“So if you have about 9 percent needing testing, roughly 900 employees,” said an attendee who gave his name as Brian. “If they choose the PCR test, by your numbers, it could cost the state over $40,000 per week. How is that sustainable? Why did the state not go to a full mandate similar to federal rules? Making the vaccination required.”
The state reported 242 new COVID cases on Monday, with 55 persons hospitalized and 19 in intensive care.