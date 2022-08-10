MANCHESTER — Efforts to extend town sewer service up Main Street have hit a snag, as the town has learned a state loan that would have helped underwrite the project does not appear likely to arrive this fiscal year.
At Tuesday night’s Manchester Select Board meeting, town manager John O’Keefe informed the board that the state’s scoring of wastewater projects eligible for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund placed Manchester well down the priority project list.
“There’s quite a bit of development that was waiting to see what happened there,” O’Keefe said of the impact on proposals for Main Street.
“We have run run the numbers,” he added. It’s tough to make it pencil out at reasonable cost to users along that line.”
That said, the town will study the data “and see if the project is doable as an entirely locally funded project through the creation of a special district, connection fees and an assessment,” O’Keefe said Wednesday. “At that point, we’d want to talk to the residents and businesses in the proposed district about the pros and cons of the sewer project.”
According to a draft report from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the formula for determining priority funding takes into account factors including project schedules, median household income, the number of overflow incidents experienced by a system, and its rates.
The highest-rated projects had priority scores in the 70s and 80s; Manchester’s was assessed at 22.
The determinations are not yet final, and the state will hold a hearing on the report on Aug. 30. But as O’Keefe put it Wednesday, “I think it’s safe to say the lists aren’t set in stone — more like drying concrete.”
In March, Town Meeting voters approved bond authorization of up to $1.9 million for the line extension in three phases, from Cemetery Avenue to Hunter Park Road. Voters also approved the creation of a wastewater district from Cemetery Avenue to North Road.
The town was hoping that state funding would pay up to 50 percent of the project cost.
More clean water business awaited the board Tuesday night, as it heard an update from O’Keefe on a hydrogeology study of its aquifer source protection area. That zone presently extends from the town well, on Richville Road, to the east, into the Green Mountain National Forest.
O’Keefe said the consultants, Waite Heindel Environmental Management, found that the town’s aquifer source protection area should be narrower near the town well, and wider as it progresses east. They also proposed extending it further east into the National Forest, beyond Prospect Rock and roughly along the banks of Lye Brook.
The board also discussed but did not vote on a proposed ordinance that would govern the Manchester Rail Trail, which the town is in the process of formally purchasing. Town Meeting voters OK’d the purchase in March.
First and foremost, the ordinance proposes a name: the Historic Marble Rail Trail. It runs from Manchester Elementary Middle School to North Road along the former right of way of a long-since abandoned marble quarry railroad.
The proposal would ban Class 3 electric bicycles from the trail, but would not ban Class 1 and Class 2 electric bikes. Snowshoes and skiers would be allowed in winter months; snowmobiles would not. Pedestrians and persons using wheelchairs would also be free to use the trail.
Hours of operation for much of the trail would be the same as the Thompson Memorial Park — 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. But a section near North Road, which is near residential properties. would be closed from sunset to sunrise. Users there would face additional restrictions aimed at preventing noise.
In other business, the board voted to approve the buy of a pair of Class 3 electric bikes for the Manchester Police Department, using funds donated by Bike Manchester and the police equipment account for the purchase.