MANCHESTER — Kesha Ram, Vermont State Senator for the Chittenden County district and the first woman of color elected to the Vermont Senate, will deliver the keynote address at BBA’s 188th commencement ceremony on June 4.
Commencement, including Ram’s address, will be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/burrburton/events/9676643.
“We could not be more pleased or more honored to welcome Senator Ram to Burr and Burton to share her wisdom and perspective with the graduating Class of 2021,” Headmaster Mark Tashjian said in making the announcement.
“Senator Ram’s active and eloquent support for inclusion and understanding is an incredible model for our graduating seniors to take in as they go out into the wider world. She is a woman committed to making the world a better place, and I for one can’t wait to hear what she has to say to us all.”
“This is a critical time for young people to reflect on the future they want to build and values they will lead with, and I look forward to reflecting alongside them,” Ram said in a statement.
Ram a graduate of the University of Vermont and Harvard’s Kennedy School, grew up in Los Angeles and moved to Vermont to attend college. In 2008, she became both the first person of color to represent Burlington in the Vermont House of Representatives and the youngest legislator in the country. Last year, she won another historic election, becoming the first woman of color in the Vermont Senate.
Ram’s career in Vermont has touched on preschool education, legal advocacy for victims of domestic violence, and municipal civic engagement. In addition to her work in the Vermont Senate, Ram focuses on building social equity and inclusion in nonprofits, businesses, school districts, and local municipalities.
BBA’s commencement takes place on Friday, June 4 at 5 p.m. Weather permitting, the ceremony will be held on Frelinghuysen Field on the main campus. In case of rain, it will be moved to Riley Rink. Details are available at burrburton.org.