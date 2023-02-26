MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FPR) is looking for public input on the Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap. The scheduled community engagement sessions are an opportunity to learn more about the initiative, see the initial data, and provide the public's perspective.
There will be four virtual community engagement sessions to run for one hour. Sessions will be held on:
Monday: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Friday: 9 to 10 a.m.
One in-person community engagement session will be held on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Montpelier City Hall, 39 Main St.
The public is encouraged to visit the project website at lab2.future-iq.com/vermont-forest-future to learn about the community engagement events and access the virtual community engagement session links.
FPR has already conducted an extensive stakeholder survey, statewide industry roundtables and a two-day think-tank workshop as part of a project authorized by the Vermont Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott in Act 183 of 2022.
Vermont’s forests provide joy and habitat for residents, store and sequester carbon, and provide material for wood products. They also support a forest products sector that provides nearly 14,000 jobs, generates $2.1 billion in annual sales and produces products used and enjoyed by Vermonters.
“Forests and the goods and services they provide are vital to Vermont’s future, and we need Vermonters to weigh in on how we support forests, the forests products sector and broader forest economy into the future,” said Danielle Fitzko, interim commissioner of FPR, in a news release.
By January 2024, FPR will deliver to the General Assembly the Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap: a 10-year plan to strengthen, modernize, promote and protect Vermont’s forest products sector and the broader forest economy.
From now through June 2023, there will be additional opportunities to get involved. For more details on the Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap project and to be part of the process, visit lab2.future-iq.com/vermont-forest-future.