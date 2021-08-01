A storm that wreaked havoc locally prompted state officials to seek federal dollars to aid communities hit worst.
“This storm was significant for southern Vermont,” Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann said in a statement. “Infrastructure damage of that magnitude will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to restore infrastructure. Without federal assistance the taxpayers in those communities will experience a serious hardship.”
Bornemann is requesting assessments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Bennington and Windham counties to determine if the state qualifies for a federal major disaster declaration following flooding on July 29 and 30.
Officials initially identified more than $1 million in damages to public infrastructure around Vermont, according to the Vermont Department of Public Safety. Assessments are still underway.
To qualify for the declaration requested, Vermont needs to show at least $1 million in costs related to response and recovery of public infrastructure, and individual counties also must show those expenses adding up to $3.89 per capita.
Before the governor can request a disaster declaration, FEMA has to verify the damage. Eligible reimbursement costs include repair work on public roads and buildings, tree and debris removal from public rights of way, time spent by municipal employees working on recovery, contractor help, equipment rentals and other costs associated with the storm.
"We are most certainly going to be seeking whatever kind of assistance we can get from FEMA just for the town," Jamaica Select Board Chairman Greg Meulemans said. "And then on top of that, we'll hopefully be able to leverage it a little bit more on the regional level."