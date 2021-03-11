BENNINGTON – The state Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking public comment through April 2 on a draft plan for reclassifying groundwater in a PFAS (poly-fluoroalkyl substances) contamination zone around two former ChemFab Corp. plants as unsuitable for drinking water.
The proposal is related to the consent agreements the state earlier negotiated with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics to address PFAS pollution of hundreds of wells by funding extension of municipal water lines to affected properties and covering other costs after widespread contamination was discovered through testing in 2016.
Saint-Gobain also agreed to fund a formal petition to the state, prepared by Barr Engineering, with a detailed proposal for reclassification of the groundwater.
The DEC’s subsequent draft reclassification plan and related information is posted on the agency website.
CONTAMINATION ZONE
The DEC information page includes a map of the contamination zone around former ChemFab plants on Northside Drive and on Water Street, or Route 67A, in North Bennington, which was the former company’s final local factory. Both buildings are now vacant.
The boundaries of the zone extend north slightly beyond the North Bennington-Shaftsbury border; to the west to the New York border; to the south primarily along Route 9 and including most of the downtown area; and to the east roughly a half-mile past Chapel Road, running parallel with the road.
Streets included in the zone include Benmont Avenue, Main Street in the downtown, Monument Avenue and the area around the Bennington Battle Monument; Fairview Street and Silk Road.
DRAFT PLAN
The DEC’s draft reclassification decision calls for reclassifying groundwater in the zone from potable for drinking (Class III) to non-potable for drinking (Class IV). The reason is to address the presence of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances in groundwater.
The ChemFab factories, operating from 1968 to 2002 – after 1978 at the North Bennington location – coated fabrics with liquid Teflon, which included the PFAS chemical PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), and dried the fiberglass and other fabrics at high temperature. The state believes the toxic substance spread from factory exhaust stacks through the air and settled into soil and eventually groundwater.
Saint-Gobain is considered the responsible party for the contamination because of it acquired ChemFab shortly before closing the last local coating operation in 2002 and moving it to New Hampshire.
‘HEALTH AND SAFETY’
According to a notice from the DEC, “The main purpose for reclassifying the groundwater as non-potable is to protect human health and safety by providing a formal notification to landowners, well drillers, and permitting agencies that groundwater is or may be contaminated by PFAS.”
The proposal would restrict the installation of new water wells for residences or businesses if they are within 200 feet of a municipal water line, where they could access clean drinking water.
The draft proposal also recommends minimum construction requirements for new water wells where connecting to a water line is not possible.
According to John Schmeltzer, of the DEC’s Waste Management and Prevention Division, construction requirements would be similar to those used successfully at some sites in the contamination zone where water line extensions were not feasible from an engineering standpoint.
Those included drilling deep, rather than shallow wells, and using encasement methods that create a tighter seal and prevent infiltration of contaminated water into the well shaft.
In response to the reclassification petition filed by Saint-Gobain, the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources prepared a draft reclassification decision, which incorporates recommended minimum well construction requirements for new drinking water wells.
The draft proposal also specifies that monitoring of drinking water wells, funded by Saint-Gobain, will continue, to ensure that PFAS levels remain below the groundwater enforcement standard (20 parts per trillion). The company also would be required to fund the continued operation and maintenance of point-of-entry filtering systems on wells using filtering, where PFAS concentrations are greater than the enforcement standard.
Comments on the draft reclassification plan can be mailed to the state Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management & Prevention Division; 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1; Montpelier, 05620-3704.
Comments also can be sent by email to Schmeltzer at john.schmeltzer@vermont.gov, or to Richard Spiese at the DEC at richard.spiese@vermont.gov.
The petition, draft decision, reclassification map and fact sheet on the process also are available at the Bennington Town Offices, at 205 South St. To review the documents at the offices, residents should call 802-442-1037 to set up an appointment.
The ANR also hosted a virtual public meeting on March 4 on the reclassification. A video recording, which also traces the history of the contamination response in Bennington, is posted on the DEC site.