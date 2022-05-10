DORSET — State Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan has announced she will not seek re-election to the Vermont House of Representatives.
“I have for some time been weighing the pursuit of several other opportunities, among which include my continuing to serve the public but in a different capacity," Sullivan said in an announcement Tuesday morning. "For personal and professional reasons, I felt this the right time to move in a different direction.”
Sullivan, a Democrat, has represented the Bennington-Rutland district in the House since she was elected to the seat in 2016. The district represents Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Mount Tabor and Peru in the House. Mike Rice of Dorset announced earlier this year he would be running for the seat as a Democrat.
A certified public accountant and attorney, Sullivan was appointed by a Chittenden County Superior Court judge to help dissolve the former Koffee Kup Bakery’s remaining assets last summer.
Sullivan ran in the Democratic primary for Auditor of Accounts in 2020, finishing second to incumbent Doug Hoffer. She remained on the ballot for her Statehouse seat and was re-elected.
“I’ve been deeply honored to represent the people of this district,” Sullivan said. “I’ve had the really good fortune during my tenure of being able to meet and engage with so many really talented neighbors – now friends – who are not only committed to the future of our district but who regularly engage in civic, charitable and public activities. I encourage anyone in our district with an interest in ‘giving back’ to consider elected office.”
“Personally, I think change and fresh perspectives are to be valued. And we’re always well-served by the sort of public dialogue and debate that takes place when we hold contested elections. I know that there have been other strong potential candidates who have indicated to me their interest in running whenever I decided not to continue in the House. That time is now.”