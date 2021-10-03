MONTPELIER — With many schools facing interruptions to in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, the state announced a new approach to testing designed to keep more kids in school.
The governor's office said the state started distributing resources and information to all Vermont public and independent schools on Friday to "enable them to establish COVID-19 response testing in every school across Vermont." The program provides schools with free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen tests that are anticipated to allow schools to drastically reduce time students might otherwise have to spend out of the classroom when cases are identified.
"I am optimistic that additional testing will increase opportunities for students to be in person and decrease time waiting for test results for families," Vernon Elementary School Principal Mary Ross said. "The toll on school nurses is immense and I am hopeful that systems emerge that better support the work that school nurses are doing throughout the state to support this process."
Students who are deemed "close contacts" of a classmate or teacher who tests positive for the virus will be able to test out of quarantine more easily and continue attending class while in quarantine as long as they have no symptoms, the governor's office said.
“We all know how important it is to keep kids in school — doing so is a public health imperative,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement. “But what we have seen so far is that many students have had to quarantine after a possible exposure and then don’t ever become a case. This is valuable classroom time that is lost for the student, and challenging for parents and schools to manage. By adding these additional tools to the toolbox, we can minimize disruptions, more quickly identify cases, and above all, keep our kids in school, so they can get the education and opportunities for social interaction they deserve.”
Unvaccinated students who are close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case will take a daily antigen test at the beginning of the school day rather than staying at home. When students test negative and have no symptoms, they can go to class and extracurricular activities.
The program is said to be modeled after successful ones in Massachusetts and Utah, and supported by Vermont’s pediatric community and infectious disease experts at the University of Vermont.
PCR tests will be administered at schools. Testing will cover unvaccinated close contacts out of quarantine, vaccinated close contacts three to five days after exposure and symptomatic students who test negative with an antigen test.
Home PCR testing kits also will be distributed to students, staff and family members who need to be tested.
"These kits are intended for students quarantining at home, family members of COVID-19 positive students or anyone in the learning community who needs a test," the governor's office said.
Schools are expected to share information with families about the new program soon. More than 520 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Vermont schools since the beginning of the school year, according to state data.
“Response testing is a critical tool for Vermont schools as they work to keep students learning, and a key part of our efforts to support Vermont’s hard-working school staff and educators,” Secretary of Education Dan French said in a statement. “Right now, the most important thing we can for students’ long-term success is to keep them in the classroom as much as possible. Together with the current surveillance testing program, these new tools will help make sure that students are present, learning and engaged in the other essential pursuits that Vermont education provides.”
'Heck of a year'
At the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting Tuesday, Interim Superintendent Mark Speno said COVID continues to be an issue at schools in terms of unpredictability. All the public schools in Brattleboro, Guilford, Putney and Vernon had reported cases at the time.
"That has led to contact tracing through nurses and principals, lots of communication," Speno said. "It has led to the development of remote learning platforms that all schools have done that work in preparing for the anticipation for the moment you need to go remote for seven to 14 days. So it's a lot. But I'm happy to say we're working through it."
Multiple elementary school classrooms needed to be shut down this school year but have since reopened, Speno said. He noted that classes where students are older and eligible for vaccination, smaller numbers of students have required quarantine.
"It's been a heck of year but we've got one month down and we're moving forward," he said. "I would like to highlight the work of our school nurses and principals. Essentially from the start of the school year, they have been on-call employees this year, and every weekend of the school year we have had a school or multiple schools doing contact tracing."
Speno said in response to the unsustainability of having school nurses and principals continue the constant contact tracing, he is looking to hire additional nursing staff and support staff.