DANBY — Investigators believe Isaiah Rodriguez, the 17-year-old homicide victim found dead along Danby Mountain Road last week, was shot on Wednesday night at the scene where he was found, Vermont State Police said.
Police aren't saying what Rodriguez, whom they identified as a resident of Springfield, Mass., was doing in Vermont, or if he had been residing locally. He had not previously been arrested or detained in Vermont, state police public information officer Adam Silverman said.
Previously, police said it was not clear where Rodriguez, who was wearing a winter jacket, sweatpants and slide-style sandals, had been fatally shot.
Rodriguez was found on Thursday morning dead in the snow about 10 feet off the dirt road, not far from the Dorset-Danby town line. State police have yet to release information about how many times he was shot or the weapon used in his death.
Friday, in announcing the results of an autopsy by the state medical examiner's office, state police said he sustained multiple shots to the torso and determined his death to be a homicide. It's believed he was shot between 1030 and 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Sliverman said it's not known whether Rodriguez was affiliated with a street gang.
In November, Bennington town and law enforcement officials confirmed that Springfield and Holyoke, Mass.-area gang members have established a presence in southern Vermont and are selling drugs here. A number of young men and juveniles from that region have been arrested in Bennington, and police said search warrants executed in criminal investigations of those suspects resulted in the seizure of weapons, drugs and drug trafficking-related equipment.
The shooting death of Elijah Oliver, of Haverhill, Mass., on Wednesday in Swanton is not believed to be connected to the shooting of Rodriguez.