POWNAL — State Police continue to seek information about an early morning burglary Friday at the Stewart’s Shop on Route 7 in Pownal.
Trooper Jared Lacoste said the store was burglarized, with multiple items stolen, at approximately 1:45 a.m.
He said surveillance cameras captured images of a vehicle that might be connected to the crime.
State police are asking anyone with information about the incident or are able to identify the vehicle to contact Lacoste at the Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421.
Tips also can be anonymously reported at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.