stewarts

State Police are seeking information about this vehicle, which may be related to a burglary early Friday at the Stewart's Shop in Pownal.

 Photo provided
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

POWNAL — State Police continue to seek information about an early morning burglary Friday at the Stewart’s Shop on Route 7 in Pownal.

Trooper Jared Lacoste said the store was burglarized, with multiple items stolen, at approximately 1:45 a.m.

He said surveillance cameras captured images of a vehicle that might be connected to the crime.

State police are asking anyone with information about the incident or are able to identify the vehicle to contact Lacoste at the Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421.

Tips also can be anonymously reported at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.