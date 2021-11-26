WOODFORD — Vermont State Police announced that Route 9 from Old Harbor Road up over Woodford mountain has been re-opened, but the state is requiring trucks to use chains to pass from Wilmington to Bennington.
Around 3 p.m., the Agency of Transportation activated the "chain up law" on Route 9.
State police from the Shaftsbury barracks had advised motorists earlier in the to use alternate routes because of slick roadways, and they should expect delays.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory into Saturday. In the upper elevations, up to 16 inches of snow has been predicted.