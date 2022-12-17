WATERBURY – Vermonters are digging out from the storm that hit the state Friday and Saturday. The heavy wet snow has resulted in challenging driving conditions, and tens of thousands of power outages statewide, and utilities say some customers may not be restored for up to two to three days, according to Vermont Emergency Management.
Those without electric service are encouraged to identify a public building where they can go for warmth and to recharge cell phones. Some areas are experiencing difficult driving conditions, which should be taken into consideration before heading out. Vermont Emergency Management is identifying locations in the most heavily impacted areas for potential warming centers, should they be needed, the office said in a release.
Vermonters are encouraged to exercise caution while digging out from the storm.
For weather, road, or emergency updates sent directly to your e-mail or cell phone sign up for Vermont Alert at http://www.vtalert.gov.
Check on vulnerable neighbors to ensure they have provisions, heat, and are doing well.
Be mindful of carbon monoxide (CO) exposure, it can be fatal. The initial symptoms of CO poisoning are similar to flu, but without the fever and may include headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, and dizziness. Leave the building and call for help if you suspect CO poisoning. Common sources during the winter season include:
Blocked heating vents. Ensure they are clear of snow, particularly those that are at ground level.
If you lose power and use a generator, use it outside, away from windows or doors. Don’t even use it in the garage, it can still drift into living areas.
Do not use alternate heating sources, many can emit CO.
Have you checked your smoke and CO detectors lately? This is a good time to do it.
Excessive snow shoveling can cause a range of health problems, from back injuries to heart attack, if not done in moderation. Don’t overexert yourself and take frequent breaks from shoveling: https://www.healthvermont.gov/environment/climate/winter-weather
If you lose power and need a place to warm up, call either your town or Vermont 211 to find warming centers or shelters – if there are any.
Plan travel accordingly, taking forecasts into consideration. For state road conditions you can visit https://newengland511.org/. If you do travel give road crews plenty of room to operate – don’t crowd the plow!
For a complete list of winter weather resources visit: https://vem.vermont.gov/news/winter-safety-resources
State road information: https://newengland511.org/
Forecast information: www.weather.gov/btv or www.weather.gov/aly
Social Media:
VEM: https://www.facebook.com/vermontemergencymanagement/ and https://twitter.com/vemvt
VT State Police: https://www.facebook.com/VermontStatePolice/ and https://twitter.com/VTStatePolice
VT Division of Fire Safety: https://www.facebook.com/VTFireMarshal and https://twitter.com/VTFireMarshal
NWS Burlington: https://www.facebook.com/NWSBurlington/ and https://twitter.com/NWSBurlington
NWS Albany: https://www.facebook.com/NWSAlbany/ and https://twitter.com/NWSAlbany
VT Agency of Transportation: https://www.facebook.com/VTransontheroad/ and https://twitter.com/AOTVermont
VT Department of Health: https://www.facebook.com/HealthVermont/ and https://twitter.com/healthvermont