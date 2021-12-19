BENNINGTON – State officials were in town Friday to help celebrate a $1.6 million renovation of the historic William Bull house at 219 Pleasant St. into 11 apartment units.
The project by Hale Resources, LLC -- notably a private developer, as opposed to a nonprofit organization – was awarded federal Community Development Block Grant funding through the state.
“I am here to thank the sort of courage that all the folks involved in this project took to do something a little bit different to help with our affordable housing needs,” said Josh Hanford, commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development. “I think it has paid off tremendously – to involve the private sector in our housing crisis, at a cost that really can prove this is a good model that I think we could do more.”
The project received a grant of $918,408 through an application submitted by the town to assist with the financing package.
FINANCING MODEL
“I hope this can be a model that can be duplicated in Bennington and other parts of the state,” Hanford told about 30 officials and residents gathered for the afternoon dedication ceremony.
According to a release from the town, Hale Resources spent $1.6 million on 11 apartments, which averages to about $145,000 per unit and compares with similar units developed through the non-profit sector averaging $230,000 to $330,000 per unit.
Six of the 11 rental units also are designated as affordable housing.
Hanford said he also wanted “to emphasize that Hale Resources went out on a little bit of a limb here and weren’t sure all of the challenges they were going to confront, and took it all in stride.”
Touring the structure two years ago, Hanford said he saw a building that needed extensive work, “and wondered if there really was going to be enough money to pull this off.” Yet Hale Resources owner Jon Hale and his son, Zak, “took it on.”
The developer also “took the historical significance of this building really seriously,” Hanford said.
The developers worked with the town and other state officials, including the Department of Housing and Community Development for tax credit funding through the Department of Historic Preservation.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION
Caitlin Corkins, tax credit and grants coordinator for the state Division of Historic Preservation, traced the history of the building.
It was constructed in 1855 by George Harrington, she said, but got its name from William C. Bull, a later owner.
Bull became an architect and in 1901 undertook a significant renovation of the property, which was then his home.
He included many of the historic details, Corkins said, adding that when first she viewed the house with Jon Hale, “much of the detail was really hidden” behind metal siding and other changes over time and “years of neglect.”
Corkins said she was struck by the “amazing attention to detail” shown by the developers.
The project also was assisted by additional entities, including NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, 3-E Thermal, Efficiency Vermont, and The Bank of Bennington.
Town Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti said she was “filled with gratitude for all of the people who’ve been part of this project.”
She thanked the state “for being able to take a chance on Bennington with an innovative program.”