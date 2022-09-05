WATERBURY — As the city of Burlington works with the Vermont Department of Public Safety on help with patrolling and billing to provide supplemental protection, Sen. Dick Sears said he might cut the city some slack when it comes to who — the city or state — pays for the additional assistance.
Burlington called on 10 troopers late last month following the ongoing shootings in the state’s largest community. Troopers were back on the scene in Burlington over the Labor Day weekend.
“The city has been informed that it might receive a periodic bill for these services, although DPS has made no final decision on whether to bill the city,” VSP spokesman Adam Silverman said of the August patrols.
“If a decision is made to seek reimbursement from Burlington, this would apply only to the patrol services provided by the Critical Action Team when requested by the Burlington Police Department,” he said.
Any billing would not apply to other agency assist functions, such as deployment of the Crime Scene Search Team, Bomb Squad, SWAT team or any other special teams.
“The Vermont State Police expects to assist municipalities periodically with incidents or needs that exceed their capabilities, and budgets for those anticipated situations,” Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said in an email.
“We cannot, however, regularly supplant a local agency’s staffing without consideration of fairness to the other 250 municipalities across the state. We are tracking hours spent and will make a final determination on billing the city of Burlington later this fall.”
State Sen. Dick Mazza, D-Grand Isle/Colchester agrees that state police can't bail out every community. Vermont taxpayers should not be footing the bill, he said.
The Dean of the Senate said Thursday he believes the state needs to bill Burlington for the extra special services of the state troopers doing foot patrols in this case because the city made a conscious decision to slash the number of sworn police officers to patrol in the community by 30 percent.
Mazza said he thinks it would set a bad precedent for the state police not to bill for basic patrol services. Mazza, who lives in Colchester, said other towns are expected to maintain proper staffing levels for law enforcement.
He said state police are short-handed themselves and are responding as needed to emergencies to assist other police agencies.
"Many police departments are stretched to the limit now," Mazza said. "I see the Burlington as a separate issue. Burlington needs to address it."
Sears, D-Bennington and chair of the Judiciary Committee, said he also is concerned about the Burlington situation, but he might cut the city some slack.
Sears noted many police departments, including Bennington, are short-handed. He said Vermont has a tradition of helping neighbors and he cited volunteer fire departments that respond with mutual aid for major emergencies.
"If this is temporary and the state can afford it, I'm o.k.," said Sears, who also serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Mazza said state police troopers are stretched thin themselves as they try to cover the entire state.
The department is authorized 330 sworn troopers but has 47 vacancies. The shortage increases to about 75 currently when you add in troopers on military, family or sick leave, Silverman said.
The city of Burlington, which had the largest municipal police department in the state with over 100 sworn officers, has seen its ranks decimated in the past few years due to the lack of support from the City Council and some taxpayers that support defunding the police. Some officers have jumped to other police departments or moved to other careers.
The City Council voted two years ago to cut the authorized strength from 105 to 74 officers through attrition. The 30 percent reduction caused many officers to take early retirements or to move on.
The BPD stopped responding to many calls for service and residents have reported they have stopped calling in when victims of certain crimes.
The Burlington City Council has recently started to regret its defunding action and is interested in giving some money back. Yet few people have been willing to come forward to fill the police vacancies.
In an unprecedented request, Murad as Acting Police Chief wrote to Col. Matthew Birmingham, director of the state police on Aug. 13 just hours after two more people were shot on Main Street. Burlington police are investigating a third shooting death that occurred Sunday night in City Hall Park.
Murad asked Vermont State Police after the early morning shooting on Aug. 13th for help with foot patrols in downtown Burlington that night.
The state police eventually assigned 10 troopers with cruisers to the area near Church and Main Streets from about 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Aug. 14.
Troopers were back in Burlington over the Labor Day weekend.
Silverman, responding to the August patrols, said he was unaware of the exact cost that the overtime pay would cost the city.
Besides the roughly four-hour overtime shift in Burlington, there is an unknown charge for the time it took state troopers to drive to and from Burlington from their field stations across Vermont.