BRATTLEBORO — The Scott Administration is working on how to divvy up more than $320 million the state received in federal funds as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
This is the first installment from the federal government. In total, Vermont is expected to get $1.645 billion over the next five years to repair its roads and bridges, to install new EV charging stations, to mitigate congestion and to reduce air pollution, and for planning.
More than $160 million is slated for projects in Southern Vermont.
Costa Pappis, federal policy director for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, said the new five-year grant is $570 million more than the previous five-year grant given to the state.
“It’s a large increase over funding levels we’re accustomed to,” he said, “a 53 percent increase over the funding levels in the last five-year bill.”
The state of Vermont could also qualify for a piece of the $100 billion set aside in the bill for competitive grant programs, said Pappis.
How the designated funds might affect projects in the pipeline, such as the reconstruction of Putney Road between the Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Exit 3 Roundabout that has been in the works for more than 15 years, is not yet known, he said.
“It means that we can do more things,” said Pappis. “But there’s one mitigating factor that we’re dealing with that we didn’t anticipate when this piece of legislation was passed, which is inflation is impacting our projects, like it is every other facet of life.”
The projects are spread out over time enough, said Pappis, that the hope is inflation will come down and not overly effect the costs of the projects.
“It really depends on where we go with inflation. That’s going to be the major driving force of how much we can get done with the additional funding. But I don’t want to downplay the significance of the $570 million increase [over the last five-year bill]. It’s an incredibly generous amount of federal funds.”
The funds have to be obligated within three years of receiving the money, said Pappis, so Vermont can’t just bank the funds and collect interest on them.
“The original idea behind providing so much additional transportation funds is that this bill was drafted during an era where we were still under COVID restrictions,” he said. “The concern was that we were losing a lot of jobs to COVID. The idea at the time was let’s make sure that public infrastructure was adequately funded to make sure that employment levels could rebound to pre-COVID levels.”
Pappis acknowledged with the labor market stretched thin, contractors are finding it hard to fill their positions.
“Inflation is driven by numerous issues, including the cost of commodities and the availability of labor. At the time they put this together, I don’t think they were envisioning a situation like we’re in now with costs escalating pretty significantly.”
In January, when the administration presents its budget to the Legislature, Pappis said there will be more details about where the money is going.