BENNINGTON — Efforts to create transitional housing in Bennington for individuals recovering from addiction received another boost Wednesday with the announcement of $360,540 in funding through a state program.
Gov. Phil Scott said a Recovery Housing Program grant toward creation of an eight-bedroom facility at 612 Gage St. was one of four initiatives awarded funding in Vermont.
The other recovery housing projects receiving funds are in Barre, Essex and Johnson.
FACILITY PLANNED
According to the project proposal, the multi-unit building on Gage Street will be purchased and renovated by Shires Housing, and will include rooms for up to eight men in recovery programs.
Turning Point Center of Bennington will partner with Shires Housing to provide programming for the residents, and a staff member will also have a room in the building.
Ralph Bennett, supervisor of the Turning Point emergency room recovery coach program — which works with individuals treated at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center emergency department who are struggling with addiction — said Wednesday he hopes the facility can begin operating in June.
Shires is expected to close on the building, which previously was operated as the Twin Maples Community Care Home, this month, which would allow the renovation work to begin.
TOWNWIDE GOAL
Creation of recovery housing to provide people with long-term stable environments after their initial detoxification from addictive substances has been a stated goal of town officials and those in the local medical community for several years.
Those efforts moved forward in June 2021 when the town and Shires applied for a total of $1 million for two recovery facilities in Bennington.
A facility for women was simultaneously proposed at 185 North St. in the historic Squire House, and the application for Community Development program funding sought $500,000 for each location.
The town learned late last year that $380,000 in Community Development funds had been approved for the Gage Street project, while the North Street project did not receive a grant.
However, the town is expected to submit another application for the Squire House effort. That project proposes programming for women to be overseen by Mission City Church and the Vermont Foundation of Recovery.
Long-term programs at the facilities were proposed to extend from three to 14 months.
Both facilities were expected to have substance-free policies and house managers to help supervise residents.
The residents would pay a below market rate rent and would have to follow program rules to remain at the facility, according to the proposal outlined for the Select Board last fall.
Officials involved said during a meeting that residents would be required to either work, go to school or volunteer a minimum of 20 hours a week. The efforts would be to help residents build self-esteem and practical skills, like budgeting, needed for them to live independently.
The facilities also would be expected to hold fundraising events, as well as apply for state and federal funding.
Neither Shires Housing Executive Director Stephanie Lane nor town officials could be reached Wednesday for comment.