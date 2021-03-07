State drops case against man accused of selling heroin that resulted in fatal OD

BENNINGTON — On the evening of July 31, a young man lost consciousness in the bathroom of his home in Sunderland. His mother found him lying on the floor. He was airlifted that same night to Albany Medical Center, where he was taken off life support and declared dead the following day.
First responders reported seeing a white powdery substance in the man’s nostrils and around his nose and mouth. They suspected a drug overdose. Doctors at Albany Medical apparently reached the same conclusion.
In September, the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Manchester resident, James Pecor, with selling heroin that resulted in the fatal overdose of Travis Winchell. Then last month, the prosecutor’s office dismissed the charge.
It’s unclear why, but the dismissal came after Pecor’s lawyer said the prosecutor finally provided him with documents that showed the state’s allegation wasn’t supported by evidence.
Back on Sept. 17, Pecor, 33, pleaded not guilty to the felony offense, which is punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He was detained at Southern State Correctional Facility, in Springfield, until he paid a $5,000 bail on Nov. 10.
Winchell, 26, left behind a big family, including a daughter. He’d worked in the construction industry and enjoyed dirt biking, fishing, kayaking and listening to old country music.
Authorities accused Pecor of providing Winchell with the heroin that killed him. State police said they found online messages where the men discussed a drug transaction at a Manchester motel on July 31, just hours before Winchell lost consciousness. Troopers said also that Pecor’s girlfriend admitted seeing him and Winchell together that day, according to a sworn police statement on Sept. 16.
DEATH CERTIFICATE, LAB TEST
Winchell’s death certificate tells a different story. The document, issued by the New York State Department of Health, shows he died from a loss of oxygen supply to the brain. It was listed as a consequence of “polypharmacy and overdose, fentanyl and benzodiazepine,” according to the paperwork signed by a coroner’s physician on Aug. 3.
Polypharmacy means Winchell had been taking many different medications at the same time. A lab test found about a dozen compounds in his system, including those of marijuana, prescription brands of benzodiazepine and fentanyl, as well as that of acetylfentanyl, an illegal synthetic opioid.
The lab report, issued Sept. 27, didn’t mention heroin.
In October, after the Banner reported on the details of Pecor’s charge, a relative of Winchell emailed this reporter to say the article was incorrect: he didn’t die of heroin overdose.
“With speaking to medical staff at Albany Medical Center, it was never stated that Travis had heroin in his system,” the family member wrote on Oct. 6. “The result of death was a benzo overdose and is stated on the death certificate.” Benzodiazepine, sometimes called “benzo,” works to calm or sedate a person.
Meanwhile, the Bennington Superior Court ordered Pecor and the state to be ready for a multiday trial this year. The court released a schedule for attorneys to exchange evidence and accomplish other pretrial matters.
Then on Feb. 22, five months after Pecor was arraigned, Deputy State’s Attorney Robert Plunkett filed a notice to dismiss Pecor’s lone charge. The case prosecutor didn’t say why, and the law doesn’t require him to do so. The court granted the dismissal, without prejudice, on Feb. 23.
QUESTIONS FOR PROSECUTION
Pecor’s lawyer, Arnold Gottlieb, isn’t satisfied with the mere closure of the criminal case. He believes the authorities owe Pecor an apology. “He spent two months in a COVID-infested institution prior to his release. The stigma of the allegation will remain for quite some time. He deserves an apology,” Gottlieb said.
Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage said her office cannot comment for this story, “because Mr. Pecor still has pending matters.”
Gottlieb described Pecor’s prosecution as reckless and irresponsible. “I cannot understand why there was a rush to file a charge against my client, without adequate information and evidence,” he said.
The defense attorney said also that there was a delay in the state’s giving him a copy of Winchell’s death certificate — which lays out the man’s cause of death. Gottlieb said he didn’t receive the document until Jan. 20, almost half a year after the New York coroner’s physician signed it.
Gottlieb said he received the toxicology report from the prosecutor also on Jan. 20, the court-appointed deadline for exchanging evidence.
It’s unclear when the local state’s attorney’s office received a copy of the documents, or when it learned that Winchell’s cause of death was an overdose of fentanyl and benzodiazepine rather than heroin.
Plunkett, the case prosecutor, didn’t respond to an interview request.
After giving him the documents, Gottlieb said, the state took another month to dismiss Pecor’s felony charge. “I don’t know which is worse, being reckless in filing it or the delay in turning things over, and still doing nothing about it,” said Gottlieb, who ran against Marthage as county state’s attorney in the 2018 Democratic primary.
If the state hadn’t voluntarily dismissed Pecor’s charge last week, Gottlieb said he was going to ask the court to dismiss the case.
He planned to support his request with a sworn testimony from the coroner’s physician who signed Winchell’s death certificate.
Pecor, when asked for comment, sent a statement through his attorney.
He said he was saddened to learn of the death of Winchell, a friend whom he had known for 12 years. Winchell’s relative who had earlier written to this reporter didn’t respond to a request for comment.