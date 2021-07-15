BENNINGTON — The state has dismissed a child pornography charge against a Massachusetts man after his attorney questioned whether authorities had supporting evidence.
But the man, Denzel Lafayette of Springfield, Mass., continues to be detained on remaining felony charges.
Lafayette was accused of possessing nude images of a teenage girl whom he met on social media.
Authorities said also that Lafayette, 24, sexually assaulted the girl when he saw her in Bennington last summer, and was carrying a handgun at that time.
In May, Lafayette’s lawyer asked for a dismissal of the pornography charge, saying the state didn’t have evidence to prove he possessed the images. Defense attorney Rick Burgoon said police’s statement of probable cause for the charges doesn’t say anything about Layafette’s possessing the images and doing so while in Bennington County — among the elements that need to be proven for a conviction.
No child pornography images were apparently found with Lafayette when he was arrested in Massachusetts, Burgoon said in a written motion dated May 14. The prosecution, according to the motion, also said that no Vermont law enforcement officer had seized Lafayette’s phone and Vermont doesn’t know what Massachusetts police did when they arrested him.
The prosecutor, Deputy State's Attorney Alex Burke, filed a motion to dismiss the charge without prejudice on May 26. The court granted it.
Despite the dismissal, Lafayette is still facing three felony charges: sexual assault-no consent, sexual exploitation by luring a child and carrying a weapon while committing a felony.
His most serious charge, sexual assault, is punishable by up to life in prison. The rest carry a maximum prison sentence of five years each. He has pleaded not guilty.
Lafayette is being held without bail in Vermont. He is currently detained at Southern State Correctional Facility, in Springfield.
He appealed the no-bail hold with the state Supreme Court, questioning whether police arrested the right man from descriptions provided by witnesses. The Supreme Court has upheld the Bennington Superior criminal court’s decision.