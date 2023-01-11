BENNINGTON — The attempted murder trial of Joshua McMahon got underway in Bennington Superior Court on Wednesday, with witnesses testifying to seeing McMahon attempt to stab a man at the Bennington homeless shelter last April, and legal wrangling leading to the dismissal of one of the charges by the judge.
McMahon, 44, started the first day of his trial charged with three counts attempted murder, and two separate counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady dismissed one of the aggravated assault charges after letting the jury of nine men and four women go for the day around 2 p.m. The defense filed a motion to acquit McMahon on all charges, and McDonald-Cady denied that request but reasoned that counts two and three — both aggravated assault with deadly weapons charges — constituted a double-jeopardy risk under Vermont law. She reasoned that the incident last April, an alleged assault that lasted less than 30 seconds, constituted a single event under the law.
What distinguishes a single event from multiple events in the same situation in Vermont comes down to whether the alleged perpetrator, McMahon, had time to reconsider what he was doing at that moment. It is alleged that McMahon chased down a resident with a knife at Bennington’s homeless shelter on Main Street last April, tackling the man on the steps near the kitchen area and attempting to use the weapon on the victim’s neck as they rolled around on the floor.
McMahon was stopped by a witness, who pushed him off the victim. On his way out, McMahon allegedly grabbed a hot cast-iron skillet from the stove and threw it at the victim before departing. Several video surveillance cameras caught the incident in and around the homeless shelter.
McDonald-Cady said that in the brief struggle, the defendant did not have time to reconsider using the knife and making a considered choice to grab the pan. Instead, it was one continuous event, meaning it constituted one single crime, the judge said. Double jeopardy would have resulted if McMahon had been charged twice for the same crime.
“I consider this a single act,” McDonald-Cady said.
Defense attorney Hank Gottlieb asked the judge for the motion for acquittal after telling the court that there was no evidence presented that McMahon attempted to murder the victim, and that no evidence pointed to McMahon's intent to use the knife or the skillet to murder the victim.
“There needs to be an affirmative act and intent to satisfy the threshold of the charge,” Gottlieb told the court. “There also must be bodily injury or impairment of a victim’s physical condition.”
“There wasn’t much an ‘ouch’ in this case," he said.
State’s Attorney Alexander Burke countered that argument by pointing to the testimony of the witnesses who saw McMahon attempting to slash the victim’s throat and stab him.
“There is sufficient evidence for a jury to convict by that testimony,” Burke said.
McDonald-Cady rejected the defense motion for acquittal on all charges, saying that there was sufficient evidence presented by witness testimony and video evidence that a jury could convict on those charges. Further, McDonald-Cady also announced that she would charge the jury using a transitional model, meaning that if they can’t agree to convict on the first charge of attempted murder, that then and only then can they "transition” to consider the second charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
She cited further double-jeopardy issues for her reasoning that if McMahon were convicted of using a knife to try and kill the victim, any other convictions would be condemning him twice.
Burke presented several witnesses on the first day of the two-day trial, including the director of the homeless shelter, Chloe Collins, and her Assistant Director Roxanne Elwell, who both testified that they saw McMahon struggling on the floor with the victim with a folding knife in his hand. They also testified to seeing McMahon grab at the hot skillet and toss it at the victim, before Collins pushed him off and he ran out. Both women identified McMahon as the assailant, even though neither one saw his face. McMahon had a motorcycle helmet and a mask on the front of his face — a point Gottlieb challenged both women on during cross-examination.
Several video surveillance cameras caught different portions of the attack. Those videos and a black folding knife found in McMahon’s pocket when he was arrested constituted the bulk of the evidence.
After the state rested, Gottlieb told the court that his client decided not to testify on his own behalf. The defense presented no evidence in the case, which is their right in Vermont’s legal system, where the burden of proof is always on the state to prove a crime.
The jury will be back at the courthouse to hear closing arguments from both sides. Afterward, they will receive the judge's instructions and have the case to decide for themselves.
McMahon faces life imprisonment if found guilty on the attempted murder charge. It is unclear if the second charge will add any time or if the jury will even consider it if they convict on the murder charge. The second charge carries a 15-year sentence, but only if he’s found not guilty on the attempted murder charge first. He is being held without bail.