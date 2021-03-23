BENNINGTON — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has extended a public comment period on the proposed reclassification of groundwater in a PFAS contamination zone in Bennington as unfit for drinking water purposes.
The extension, from April 2 to April 30, should allow the Select Board time to hold a meeting to hear the concerns of residents who were not hooked up to municipal water lines during efforts to provide clean drinking water to affected properties.
John Schmeltzer, an environmental analyst with the DEC, said the change came after a request from the town.
The board decided on Monday to request an extension of the comment period on a draft DEC proposal on reclassification of the groundwater. They also asked Town Manager Stuart Hurd to inquire whether there is state or other funding to connect additional properties not tied into the municipal system during water line projects over the past two years.
That work was funded by Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics as part of two consent decree agreements between the company and the state Agency of Natural Resources. Saint-Gobain agreed to provide more than $50 million for water line extensions to the hundreds of properties with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contaminated wells and to cover other state expenses in dealing with the pollution.
Well testing beginning in 2016 revealed the contamination, primarily involving the PFAS chemical PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) in levels above 20 parts per trillion, which the state considers unsafe for drinking water.
The contamination zone extends over a swath of North Bennington and Bennington around two former ChemFab Corp. factories, which were last owned and operated by Saint-Gobain in 2002.
According to a notice from the DEC, “The main purpose for reclassifying the groundwater as non-potable is to protect human health and safety by providing a formal notification to landowners, well drillers, and permitting agencies that groundwater is or may be contaminated by PFAS.”
SOME NOT HOOKED IN
During the extensive water line work, however, some properties in the zone were not connected to the system even though they were not far from the new lines. Hurd said Monday that the agreements reached between Saint-Gobain and the ANR did not require water line connections where the existing well water was not testing the above PFAS limit; where extension of the line was not feasible from an engineering standpoint, where a new, deeper and tightly sealed well might eliminate the contamination, or for similar reasons.
In those cases, Saint-Gobain is, however, “on the hook” indefinitely, Hurd said, to provide and maintain carbon filtering systems and for periodic testing for contamination levels.
PROPERTY VALUES
The central issue raised by some residents in that situation is whether the lack of a municipal water as a permanent source of clean water could affect the ability of an owner to sell the property once the groundwater beneath it is reclassified as non-potable.
Al Bashevkin and Nancy Pearlman said in a recent letter to the Banner, “Through no fault of the landowner, the groundwater on our properties has been deemed non-drinkable as the result of pollution from the former ChemFab factory. We would suggest that either the DEC reconsider this reclassification or that the consent agreement with St. Gobain … be renegotiated to support town water line expansion to include all the homes within the reclassification area.”
They added, “Our concern is the impact this could have on the future sale of homes like ours. Would you purchase a home whose groundwater was classified as non-potable?”
Select Board Chairman Donald Campbell said Monday he would be uncomfortable if the board were to decide then on a specific recommendation to the DEC without hearing more from the public during a future meeting, in part because the topic was not on the board’s agenda.
Bashevkin, who called into the meeting, then suggested asking for an extension of the comment period to allow a future board meeting.
The DEC has now posted the extension, citing “additional feedback received from the community and the town of Bennington.”
In addition to Bashevkin and Pearlman, Campbell said he has heard similar concerns from former board member Chad Gordon.
Hurd said Tuesday a public meeting on the issue will be scheduled.
Comments on the draft reclassification plan can be mailed to the state Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation, Waste Management & Prevention Division; 1 National Life Drive – Davis 1; Montpelier, 05620-3704.
Comments also can be sent by email to Schmeltzer at john.schmeltzer@vermont.gov, or to Richard Spiese at the DEC at richard.spiese@vermont.gov.
The petition, draft decision, reclassification map and fact sheet on the process also are available at the Bennington Town Offices, at 205 South St. To review the documents at the offices, residents should call 802-442-1037 to set up an appointment.
Information on the groundwater reclassification process can be found on the DEC website, dec.vermont.gov/bennington-groundwater-reclassification.