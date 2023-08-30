BENNINGTON – The developer planning side-by-side Starbucks and Chipotle restaurants in Bennington has confirmed it won’t be long now before construction work begins.
Jared Schiff, of Schiff Properties, said the chainlink fencing that appeared last week around the 108 Northside Dr. site is in preparation for demolition of an existing former factory and auto dealership and construction of the familiar franchise eateries.
“We are excited for the residents, who will soon be able to enjoy both restaurants,” Schiff said.
He is the executive vice president of Schiff Properties, a Columbus, Ohio-based firm that owns and develops office buildings, eateries and residential developments —often working with well-known national retailers, financial or banking firms and restaurant chains.
“We are big fans of Bennington, and we’re excited to bring two great tenants [Starbucks and Chipotle] here to town,” Schiff in February in discussing the project.
Both restaurants will have drive-thru lanes and will be constructed simultaneously on the 2.04-acre parcel.
Schiff said he could not provide a project timetable at this point, but the fact the fencing was installed means work is pending.
The white former auto dealership building and one-time home of the original ChemFab Corp. factory in the late 1960s will be demolished to make way for the restaurants, according to the plans reviewed and permitted by the town.
Because the long-vacant building was once used for manufacturing, an environmental assessment was conducted by the developer, and a state Department of Environmental Conservation official said in January that the building “was evaluated for PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), and other hazardous waste issues and found not to need any further cleanup to mitigate any issues on the property.”
The Northside Drive property was sold late last year by JFL Bennington Realty LLC for $799,000 to Bennington DT 1 LLC, a real estate rental/leasing firm based in Columbus. The sale was recorded with the town clerk’s office on Dec. 28, 2022.