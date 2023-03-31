BENNINGTON — Partial design plans for redevelopment of the former Bennington High School and proposals for quick service coffee and Mexican food outlets are on the agenda for an April 18 Development Review Board meeting.
The board has scheduled a hearing during the 6:30 p.m. meeting at the Bennington Fire Facility on the planned construction of side-by-side Starbucks and Chipotle restaurants at 108 Northside Drive.
Also on the agenda is a hearing on proposed design changes to the former high school building at 650 Main St., which is being redeveloped for housing, space for town programs and at least one nonprofit group, Meals on Wheels.
Background information on the two proposals is posted on the town website.
DEMO PLANNED
In the first DRB hearing, Bennington DT 1 LLC, and Schiff Properties, which recently purchased the former factory, later auto dealership on Northside Drive, seeks to demolish the 6,100-square-foot structure to make way for the two restaurants.
The Columbus, Ohio-based owners are seeking DRB approval for a two-lot planned unit development on the 2.04-acre property and for construction of two free-standing restaurants.
Jared Schiff, of Schiff Properties, said in January that the project development team includes MSK Engineers; the general contractor, Marker Construction of Ohio, and red architecture + planning, based in Columbus, which works nationally with major chains including Chipotle, Burger King and Arby’s.
Schiff said they had received good news after having an environmental inspection completed of the former industrial site. Manufacturing ceased in the 1970s and the white building has been vacant for many years after its later use as an auto dealership.
The property is the original site of the former ChemFab Corp., which later moved to a North Bennington site before ceasing production here in 2002.
Environmental consultant Paul Miller did an assessment of the site of the 2.04-acre Northside Drive parcel, Schiff said, and determined that there were no outstanding environmental issues.
The property was sold late last year by JFL Bennington Realty LLC for $799,000 to Bennington DT 1 LLC, a real estate rental/leasing firm based in Columbus. The sale was recorded with the town clerk’s office on Dec. 28.
BENN HI PROJECT
The hearing on the Benn Hi redevelopment project only concerns certain aspects of the historic structure, not the complete redevelopment design, said town Planning Director Dan Monks.
“The floorplan [design] is still in progress,” Monks said Friday. “The DRB will not be reviewing the floorplan — just changes to the exterior of the building and the site.”
Plans being considered by the DRB were submitted by the building owner, Christopher Gilbert of Dorset and Red Hook, N.Y., and his Bennington High LLC, Hale Resources LLC, which is working with the town on the project and plans to create housing in 70 percent of the old high school, and MSK Engineers and Goldstone Architecture.
Hale proposes 37 housing units in the redeveloped 100,000-square-foot structure and plans to purchase the building.
The town, which holds a lease-to-purchase agreement with Gilbert, is expected to assign that to Hale to allow a purchase. After the estimated $20 million project is completed, the town is expected to have a long-term, renewable lease on 30,000 square feet of space, which will be renovated for town and community uses.
The town Select Board also will discuss Benn Hi during an April 24 meeting, which will include an update on the project status.