STAMFORD – Vermont State Police reported the arrest of a 71-year-old Stamford woman on Saturday at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Main Road.
Stamford Fire and other rescue units responded to the scene at 2291 Main Rd. shortly after midnight. Police were told that a truck had just hit a person and continued driving away. A Trooper was able to catch up to the vehicle, which was identified as a 2012 GMC Sierra, and stop it.
The operator, who was identified as Bette Arnold, of Stamford, was almost immediately suspected to be under the influence if intoxicants, was subsequently asked to perform Field Sobriety Exercises, VSP said in a release.
Police said she displayed several clues of impairment and provided a preliminary breath test showed she was over double the limit of .08 percent BAC. Arnold was placed into custody and transported to the Wilmington Police Department for further processing and testing.
Arnold was later released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of DUI.
The person who was struck by Arnold’s vehicle did not sustain injuries during this incident.