STAMFORD – The Planning Commission has scheduled a meeting and a public hearing to focus on a 2.2-megawatt capacity single turbine wind facility proposed in the town.
Town Clerk Lori Shepard said the commission has scheduled a meeting for Friday at 3 p.m. at the town offices to gather information about the proposed project, and they have scheduled a public hearing for Monday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Stamford Elementary School.
Norwich Technologies, developer of what is called the Stamford Wind Turbine Project, is expected to send a representative to the meetings.
The developer has posted a required 45-day advance notice of intent to submit a permit application to the Public Utility Commission.
The project is proposed for the same general area as Deerfield Wind and Searsburg Wind in Vermont and the Hoosac Wind in Monroe and Florida, Mass. The area is considered favorable to wind power generation.
As described on the developer’s website, “The project location utilizes portions of two private land parcels for access and hosting the 2.2 megawatt wind turbine. The wind turbine will be accessed by utilizing an existing drive off Main Road in Stamford and extending it for a total length of [approximately] 1.46 mile.”
The description continues: “A Green Mountain Power (GMP) electric line extension will run along the access drive. The wind turbine location is at approximately 2,250 feet elevation. A previously disturbed location along the access road will be used for temporary construction staging and a crane pad will be constructed at the turbine location to facilitate installation of the wind turbine. Approximately 20 acres of the 250-acre parcels will be used for the project.
“The wind turbine will be a neutral off-white color which softens its appearance on the horizon,” according to the company’s website. “The tower will be enclosed to provide protection from the elements for electrical and communication cables, operational computer equipment, and safe access for service personnel.”
The main components of the wind turbine include “a three-bladed rotor assembly, a nacelle, and the supporting tower. The rotor assembly – the three blades attached to the hub – is mounted to the nacelle, which sits atop the tower. The wind turbine will be approximately 500 feet tall when the tip of a blade is in its highest position.”
PRIOR MEETINGS
Both the commission and the Select Board have discussed the project plan at prior meetings.
According to minutes of an Aug. 3 Select Board meeting, the requirements of the Enhanced Energy chapter of Stamford’s town plan include a required buffer zone between wind turbines and residences and also describes a preferred location in town for renewable energy.
Whether the proposed project would comply with either aspect of the town plan was questioned.
Similar issues were discussed during an Aug. 7 Planning Commission meeting, according to the meeting minutes.
A representative of Norwich Technologies could not be reached Wednesday for comment.