STAMFORD — Voters will conclude the town’s extended annual election season on Tuesday with in-person voting from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Stamford Community Room.
The annual town meeting was rescheduled from the normal March dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One select board race is contested on the town ballot, with other races listing only unopposed candidates.
The town and school budgets will also be decided, along with several special funding articles listed separately.
Town Clerk Lori Shepard said that four candidates are running for a three-year board seat: Brandon Field, Cynthia DiBartolo, Ross Hanlan and Kenneth Sullivan-Bol.
Incumbent Nancy Bushika is unopposed for a two-year board seat.
Running unopposed are William Levine, for both town and school district moderator; School Board incumbents Erika Bailey, for a two-year seat, and Kelly Holland, for a three-year term; Delinquent Tax Collector Sally Bohl, and Cemetery Commissioner David McKay for a three-year term.
Rebecca Gamari is unopposed for a five-year library trustee seat.
TOWN, SCHOOL BUDGETS
The warrant seeks approval for a $759,299 town budget for fiscal 2022, including $473,521 for the road budget and $285,778 for the general budget.
Among separate funding requests are to borrow up to $230,000 to resurface The Lane and Jepson, Clough, Lincoln and Robillard roads, and another to borrow up to $110,000 for a new highway department truck.
Voters also will be asked if they want to eliminate the 8 percent penalty on overdue tax bills and approve instead a $50 penalty plus 1 percent interest on unpaid balances for the first three months and 1.5 percent interest thereafter.
And voters are asked whether they would approve having patrols by the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department.
The Stamford School District budget request is proposed at $1,898,455.
In a separate item, $10,000 is sought to upgrade the heating control system at the Stamford Elementary School.
The annual warnings are posted on the town website.