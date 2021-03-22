STAMFORD — The Select Board has finalized the warrants and ballots for the annual Stamford town meeting — rescheduled this year to April 19-20.
Town Clerk Lori Shepard said the ballot for the April 20 town election features a four-person race for a three-year seat on the Select Board, while incumbent Nancy Bushika is unopposed for a two-year seat.
Running for the three-year spot are Brandon Field, Cynthia DiBartolo, Ross Hanlan and Kenneth Sullivan-Bol.
Running unopposed for town and school board posts are William Levine, for both town and school district moderator; School Board incumbents Erika Bailey, for a two-year seat, and Kelly Holland, for a three-year term; Delinquent Tax Collector Sally Bohl, and Cemetery Commissioner David McKay for a three-year term. Rebecca Gamari is unopposed for a five-year library trustee seat.
ANNUAL WARRANTS
The finalized annual warnings are now posted on the town website.
The town warrant seeks approval for a $759,299 town budget for fiscal 2022, including $473,521 for the road budget and $285,778 for the general budget.
Among separate funding requests are to borrow up to $230,000 to resurface The Lane and Jepson, Clough, Lincoln and Robillard roads, and another to borrow up to $110,000 for a new highway department truck.
Voters also will be asked if they want to eliminate the 8 percent penalty on overdue tax bills and approve instead a $50 penalty plus 1 percent interest on unpaid balances for the first three months and 1.5 percent interest thereafter.
And voters are asked whether they favor having patrols by the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department.
The Stamford School District budget request is for $1,898,455.
In a separate item, $10,000 is sought to upgrade the heating control system at the Stamford Elementary School.
Shepard said the two floor meetings will be held outdoors on Monday, April 19, near the Stamford Community Library, beginning at 7 p.m.
The local election will be held on April 20 in the Stamford Community Room, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Absentee ballots will be available until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 19. Call the town office at 802-694-1361 for information.
Applications for addition to the voter checklist will be accepted until and throughout election day.