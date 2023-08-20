STAMFORD — Both opponents and the developer of a 2.2-megawatt wind power project are urging residents to attend a formal hearing on the project Monday at 6 p.m. before the town Planning Commission.
The commission and about a dozen residents met Friday afternoon with Martha Staskus, chief development officer with Norwich Technologies, which proposes a single 500-foot wind turbine near the town’s northeast corner, several miles from the Readsboro border and west of Route 8 (see map).
TECHNICAL DETAILS
Staskus responded to numerous questions from commissioners and residents — none of whom voiced support for the project — during the two-hour meeting.
She also urged residents to attend the Aug. 21 hearing in the Community Room at the Stamford Elementary School, when technical staff and consultants representing the company will be in attendance.
Among considerations in planning and siting such a facility, Staskus said, are visual impacts, wildlife habitat, noise impacts, historic preservation effects; stormwater runoff plans; wetlands impacts, access road details and other project aspects that state environmental or other agencies will likely review and comment on during the permitting process.
'CAN WE VOTE?'
Residents, in turn, promised an effort to alert townspeople about the hearing, during which comments can become part of the official record the permit-granting authority — the state Public Utility Commission — will consider in its decision.
One question, phrased several different ways at the meeting Friday, was what can the town do if residents are opposed to the project? And “do we have any vote” on the project?
A townwide vote would be considered along with the other information received by the PUC, but such a vote would be advisory.
Permitting authority on energy projects in Vermont rests with the three-member PUC, but under the permitting legislation, deference is to be given to representatives of the community.
“Substantial deference” is allowed for a town that has adopted an energy amendment in its town plan, which Stamford has done.
One aspect of the town energy plan, Chairman Aaron Malachuk said, is that it calls for a one-kilometer setback from residences, which commissioners said the wind project plan would not meet.
PRE-APPLICATION
The project is still in the pre-application stage, when the developer is expected to consider feedback from residents in preparing its formal application for a required certificate of public good permit.
The developer has asked the PUC to extend a Sept. 1 deadline to submit a complete application to Oct. 15, in part because of slow mail delivery issues that delayed project notification letters sent last month.
The PUC has yet to decide on the extension request, Staskus said, but indicated the developer would be able to meet a Sept. 1 filing deadline if required.
Another formal comment period will commence once the formal application is filed with the PUC, and Staskus noted that town boards or officials and residents can request formal intervenor status and become a party to the process.
Information is available on the PUC website and the commission’s document management site.
‘IT’S WINDY’
Asked why the developer chose the Stamford site, which is near other commercial wind turbines, while towns in the Bennington area have no similar projects, Staskus said the simple answer is, “It’s windy.”
She added that the proposed site has an existing access road, which would be upgraded, is close to power lines to connect to the grid, and it is at a good elevation for wind power — about 2,250 feet.
Commission member David Saldo said it seems to him that towns like Stamford “are being taken advantage of because we are small.”
“This is an energy powerhouse,” Staskus said at one point, referring not only to wind but hydroelectric facilities in the region.
She said that is the reason wind power developers have focused on the Searsburg, Readsboro, Stamford area and on nearby mountain sites in Massachusetts.
The project is proposed for the same general area as Deerfield Wind and Searsburg Wind in Vermont and the Hoosac Wind wind facility in Monroe and Florida, Mass. There are about 35 wind turbines in that mountainous area, the first project opening in Searsburg in the late 1990s.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
Staskus said wind study efforts at the proposed site began last year and are continuing. She added that revealing specific aspects of the project has depended on the data being collected.
According to a description on the developer’s website, “The project location utilizes portions of two private land parcels for access and hosting the 2.2-megawatt wind turbine. The wind turbine will be accessed by utilizing an existing drive off Main Road in Stamford and extending it for a total length of [approximately] 1.46 mile.”
The wind turbine would be approximately 500 feet tall when the tip of a blade is in its highest position.
OBJECTIONS
Residents raised several objections to the project, including what they believe will be a negative impact on property values in the area, noise from the turbines and visual impacts of the 500-foot turbine.
One resident, noting the turbines in nearby towns, said, “In this area, we are pretty aware of how the price of these homes are go down” if the project is approved.
Residents also noted that the turbine would be near the Alpenwald Village development, which began during the era of the former Dutch Hill Ski Area. The development, which straddles the Stamford-Readsboro border, still has hundreds of possible building lots, residents said, and has seen renewed buyer interest during the pandemic.
On the plus side, Staskus said, the project would bring Stamford about $30,000 in annual property tax revenue.
Concerning sound levels, Staskus said state rules require the sound to be below 39 decibels at night, which she said is approximately the sound rating for a refrigerator or dishwasher.
Town Clerk Lori Shepard asked whether a petition drive would be one way to express public opinion.
While it wouldn’t necessarily sway the PUC in its decision, “It certainly is a way to bring people together” and have a voice on the project, Saldo said.