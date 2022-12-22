Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Rain and wind. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.