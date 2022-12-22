BENNINGTON — After three years, the Spinelli Field project seems to be back at square one.
The Mount Anthony Union High School Board of Directors met Wednesday, where the suggestion arose of leasing the field from a company that would make needed upgrades.
Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Superintendent James Culkeen updated the board regarding the opportunity to lease the field — something that has been successfully done at colleges and private schools in the state. Unfortunately, since the renovated field would be located at a public school, there are certain stipulations.
The company that originally agreed to repair and then lease the field to the district proposed an eight-year lease, but the school’s lawyers said leases connected to the school can only be three years long, according to state law.
The company then came back with a three-year lease proposal that would use the $1 million in reserve funds for the down payment. The remaining balance would be paid off within the three-year time frame.
But that turned out not to be an option, either. The school’s attorney’s said the field cannot be considered equipment, and the only items the school can lease must be equipment, because the item could be repossessed. The field would be a permanent structure, and therefore could not be repossessed.
“That effectively killed the possibility of leasing it,” said Culkeen.
The board indicated that the future of Spinelli Field could go down two paths. The first is what board member Susan Plaisance called a “Band-Aid” — spending $100,000 to update the old field. The second is to rework the proposal and take the plan back to the community for another vote. Plaisance is an employee of the Bennington Banner.
Culkeen announced that Mike Malloy, the chairman of the Spinelli Field Ad-Hoc Committee, has resigned. Plaisance told the board that the committee’s co-chairman, Chad Gordon, is willing to step up as chairman.
The committee will have to vote him into the position.
Next, the board had to decide if the committee should stay in place. A motion was made to continue with the committee and update its charter. Four board members voted in favor, three abstained from voting, and no one opposed the motion.
Before the next board meeting, members have been asked to send any questions or clarifications they would like the committee to address. Changes will be made accordingly, and the amended charter will be voted on at the board’s meeting in January.